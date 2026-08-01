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The live Ice Open Network price today is 0.000106 USD.ION market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ice Open Network price today is 0.000106 USD.ION market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Ice Open Network Logo

Ice Open Network Price(ION)

1 ION to USD Live Price:

$0.000106
$0.000106$0.000106
-1.85%1D
USD
Ice Open Network (ION) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:59:53 (UTC+8)

Ice Open Network Market Statistics

Ice Open Network price today is $ 0.000106, down 1.85% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000106 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000105 - $ 0.000117 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 3.88K
Circulating Supply-- ION of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 376.91K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:59:53

Ice Open Network Price Today

The live Ice Open Network (ION) price today is $ 0.000106, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current ION to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000106 per ION.

Ice Open Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ION. During the last 24 hours, ION traded between $ 0.000105 (low) and $ 0.000117 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ION moved 0.00% in the last hour and +8.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.88K.

Ice Open Network (ION) Market Information

--
----

$ 3.88K
$ 3.88K$ 3.88K

$ 376.91K
$ 376.91K$ 376.91K

--
----

3,555,728,247
3,555,728,247 3,555,728,247

BSC

The current Market Cap of Ice Open Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.88K. The circulating supply of ION is --, with a total supply of 3555728247. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 376.91K.

Ice Open Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000105
$ 0.000105$ 0.000105
24H Low
$ 0.000117
$ 0.000117$ 0.000117
24H High

$ 0.000105
$ 0.000105$ 0.000105

$ 0.000117
$ 0.000117$ 0.000117

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-1.84%

+8.16%

+8.16%

Trade Ice Open Network (ION) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ION spot and futures markets, compare Ice Open Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ION/USDT
$0.000106
$0.000106$0.000106
-1.84%
34.90M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Ice Open Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Ice Open Network (ION)

Ice Open Network (ION) is a Web3 ecosystem focused on enabling tokenized communities and on-chain social interaction. The ION token serves as the core utility asset used for transactions, trading pairs, and ecosystem activity on BNB Chain.

Ice Open Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ice Open Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ice Open Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Ice Open Network (ION)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:59:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Ice Open Network

IONUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ION with leverage. Explore IONUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ION-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ION
ION
USD
USD

1 ION = 0.000106 USD