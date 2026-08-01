Ice Open Network Price Today

The live Ice Open Network (ION) price today is $ 0.000106, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current ION to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000106 per ION.

Ice Open Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ION. During the last 24 hours, ION traded between $ 0.000105 (low) and $ 0.000117 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ION moved 0.00% in the last hour and +8.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.88K.

Ice Open Network (ION) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 3.88K$ 3.88K $ 3.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 376.91K$ 376.91K $ 376.91K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 3,555,728,247 3,555,728,247 3,555,728,247 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Ice Open Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.88K. The circulating supply of ION is --, with a total supply of 3555728247. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 376.91K.