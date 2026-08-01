Terra Classic Price(LUNC)
Terra Classic price today is $ 0.00005334, down 1.91% in the last 24 hours.
The live Terra Classic (LUNC) price today is $ 0.00005334, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005334 per LUNC.
Terra Classic currently ranks #93 by market capitalization at $ 294.28M, with a circulating supply of 5.52T LUNC. During the last 24 hours, LUNC traded between $ 0.00005306 (low) and $ 0.00005622 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 119.18462385854534, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000440840708764.
In short-term performance, LUNC moved -0.86% in the last hour and +12.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 105.42K.
No.93
85.45%
0.01%
LUNA
The current Market Cap of Terra Classic is $ 294.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 105.42K. The circulating supply of LUNC is 5.52T, with a total supply of 6455869419998.315108. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 344.36M.
-0.86%
-1.91%
+12.24%
+12.24%
Lunyr (LUNC) is a decentralized, Ethereum-based platform that aims to create a global knowledge base using blockchain technology. The platform incentivizes users to contribute information and peer-review others' contributions in exchange for LUNC tokens. Lunyr's goal is to create a reliable, censorship-resistant source of information that can be used for various purposes, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. The platform operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply of tokens. Lunyr's unique approach to information sharing and validation could potentially revolutionize the way knowledge is stored and accessed in the digital world.
Explore live LUNC spot and futures markets, compare Terra Classic trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Terra Classic: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Terra Classic is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees, and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA, a native token on Terra, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.
For a more in-depth understanding of Terra Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on LUNC with leverage. Explore LUNCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.