Terra Classic Price Today

The live Terra Classic (LUNC) price today is $ 0.00005334, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005334 per LUNC.

Terra Classic currently ranks #93 by market capitalization at $ 294.28M, with a circulating supply of 5.52T LUNC. During the last 24 hours, LUNC traded between $ 0.00005306 (low) and $ 0.00005622 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 119.18462385854534, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000440840708764.

In short-term performance, LUNC moved -0.86% in the last hour and +12.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 105.42K.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Market Information

Rank No.93 Market Cap $ 294.28M$ 294.28M $ 294.28M Volume (24H) $ 105.42K$ 105.42K $ 105.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 344.36M$ 344.36M $ 344.36M Circulation Supply 5.52T 5.52T 5.52T Max Supply 6,455,869,419,998.315108 6,455,869,419,998.315108 6,455,869,419,998.315108 Total Supply 6,455,869,419,998.315108 6,455,869,419,998.315108 6,455,869,419,998.315108 Circulation Rate 85.45% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain LUNA

The current Market Cap of Terra Classic is $ 294.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 105.42K. The circulating supply of LUNC is 5.52T, with a total supply of 6455869419998.315108. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 344.36M.