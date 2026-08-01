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The live Kaizen Finance price today is 0.0002359 USD.KZEN market cap is 101,143.4446246 USD. Track real-time KZEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kaizen Finance price today is 0.0002359 USD.KZEN market cap is 101,143.4446246 USD. Track real-time KZEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kaizen Finance Logo

Kaizen Finance Price(KZEN)

1 KZEN to USD Live Price:

$0.0002359
$0.0002359$0.0002359
+0.12%1D
USD
Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:24:50 (UTC+8)

Kaizen Finance Market Statistics

Kaizen Finance price today is $ 0.0002359, up 0.12% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0002359 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0002347 - $ 0.0002363 USD
Market Capitalization$ 101.14K USD (rank #2722)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 7.85K
Circulating Supply428.76M KZEN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 235.90K USD
All-Time High$ 0.2235280266015622 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:24:50

Kaizen Finance Price Today

The live Kaizen Finance (KZEN) price today is $ 0.0002359, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current KZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002359 per KZEN.

Kaizen Finance currently ranks #2722 by market capitalization at $ 101.14K, with a circulating supply of 428.76M KZEN. During the last 24 hours, KZEN traded between $ 0.0002347 (low) and $ 0.0002363 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2235280266015622, while the all-time low was $ 0.0003026706987406.

In short-term performance, KZEN moved +0.25% in the last hour and +0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.85K.

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Market Information

No.2722

$ 101.14K
$ 101.14K$ 101.14K

$ 7.85K
$ 7.85K$ 7.85K

$ 235.90K
$ 235.90K$ 235.90K

428.76M
428.76M 428.76M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Kaizen Finance is $ 101.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.85K. The circulating supply of KZEN is 428.76M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.90K.

Kaizen Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0002347
$ 0.0002347$ 0.0002347
24H Low
$ 0.0002363
$ 0.0002363$ 0.0002363
24H High

$ 0.0002347
$ 0.0002347$ 0.0002347

$ 0.0002363
$ 0.0002363$ 0.0002363

$ 0.2235280266015622
$ 0.2235280266015622$ 0.2235280266015622

$ 0.0003026706987406
$ 0.0003026706987406$ 0.0003026706987406

+0.25%

+0.12%

+0.94%

+0.94%

About Kaizen Finance

KZEN is a cryptocurrency asset that operates on a decentralized network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on privacy and security. KZEN uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The asset's issuance model is based on a fixed supply, which is a common approach in the cryptocurrency market to prevent inflation. KZEN's primary use is as a medium of exchange within its network, but it also has potential applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital identity verification. Its ecosystem is designed to foster innovation and inclusivity, with the aim of making digital transactions more accessible and secure for all users.

Trade Kaizen Finance (KZEN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KZEN spot and futures markets, compare Kaizen Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KZEN/USDT
$0.0002355
$0.0002355$0.0002355
+0.12%
33.35M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kaizen Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kaizen Finance (KZEN)

Kaizen Finance is a token lifecycle management platform for token creation and management, boosting project fair launch and letting Kaizen.Finance community to invest in top-notch projects. It gives any project a no-code solution to manage tokens from point zero and right to the moon!

Kaizen Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kaizen Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kaizen Finance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kaizen Finance (KZEN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:24:50 (UTC+8)

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KZENUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KZEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KZEN
KZEN
USD
USD

1 KZEN = 0.0002359 USD