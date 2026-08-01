Kaizen Finance Price Today

The live Kaizen Finance (KZEN) price today is $ 0.0002359, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current KZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002359 per KZEN.

Kaizen Finance currently ranks #2722 by market capitalization at $ 101.14K, with a circulating supply of 428.76M KZEN. During the last 24 hours, KZEN traded between $ 0.0002347 (low) and $ 0.0002363 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2235280266015622, while the all-time low was $ 0.0003026706987406.

In short-term performance, KZEN moved +0.25% in the last hour and +0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.85K.

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Market Information

Rank No.2722 Market Cap $ 101.14K$ 101.14K $ 101.14K Volume (24H) $ 7.85K$ 7.85K $ 7.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 235.90K$ 235.90K $ 235.90K Circulation Supply 428.76M 428.76M 428.76M Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kaizen Finance is $ 101.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.85K. The circulating supply of KZEN is 428.76M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.90K.