Kaizen Finance Price(KZEN)
Kaizen Finance price today is $ 0.0002359, up 0.12% in the last 24 hours.
The live Kaizen Finance (KZEN) price today is $ 0.0002359, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current KZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002359 per KZEN.
Kaizen Finance currently ranks #2722 by market capitalization at $ 101.14K, with a circulating supply of 428.76M KZEN. During the last 24 hours, KZEN traded between $ 0.0002347 (low) and $ 0.0002363 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2235280266015622, while the all-time low was $ 0.0003026706987406.
In short-term performance, KZEN moved +0.25% in the last hour and +0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.85K.
No.2722
BSC
The current Market Cap of Kaizen Finance is $ 101.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.85K. The circulating supply of KZEN is 428.76M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.90K.
+0.25%
+0.12%
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KZEN is a cryptocurrency asset that operates on a decentralized network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on privacy and security. KZEN uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The asset's issuance model is based on a fixed supply, which is a common approach in the cryptocurrency market to prevent inflation. KZEN's primary use is as a medium of exchange within its network, but it also has potential applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital identity verification. Its ecosystem is designed to foster innovation and inclusivity, with the aim of making digital transactions more accessible and secure for all users.
Explore live KZEN spot and futures markets, compare Kaizen Finance trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kaizen Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Kaizen Finance is a token lifecycle management platform for token creation and management, boosting project fair launch and letting Kaizen.Finance community to invest in top-notch projects. It gives any project a no-code solution to manage tokens from point zero and right to the moon!
For a more in-depth understanding of Kaizen Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on KZEN with leverage. Explore KZENUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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