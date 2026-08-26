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The live ONYXCOIN price today is 0.0036489 USD.XCN market cap is 140,553,805.956402773181873 USD. Track real-time XCN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ONYXCOIN price today is 0.0036489 USD.XCN market cap is 140,553,805.956402773181873 USD. Track real-time XCN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ONYXCOIN Price(XCN)

1 XCN to USD Live Price:

$0.0036489
$0.0036489$0.0036489
-2.71%1D
USD
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:16:51 (UTC+8)

ONYXCOIN Market Statistics

ONYXCOIN price today is $ 0.0036489, down 2.71% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0036489 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0035859 - $ 0.0038654 USD
Market Capitalization$ 140.55M USD (rank #151)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 12.70K
Circulating Supply38.52B XCN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (55.91%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 251.38M USD
All-Time High$ 0.18411197329148696 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:16:51

ONYXCOIN Price Today

The live ONYXCOIN (XCN) price today is $ 0.0036489, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0036489 per XCN.

ONYXCOIN currently ranks #151 by market capitalization at $ 140.55M, with a circulating supply of 38.52B XCN. During the last 24 hours, XCN traded between $ 0.0035859 (low) and $ 0.0038654 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18411197329148696, while the all-time low was $ 0.00070383456672448.

In short-term performance, XCN moved +0.10% in the last hour and +26.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.70K.

ONYXCOIN (XCN) Market Information

No.151

$ 140.55M
$ 140.55M$ 140.55M

$ 12.70K
$ 12.70K$ 12.70K

$ 251.38M
$ 251.38M$ 251.38M

38.52B
38.52B 38.52B

68,892,071,756.90897
68,892,071,756.90897 68,892,071,756.90897

48,402,432,357.48608639
48,402,432,357.48608639 48,402,432,357.48608639

55.91%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ONYXCOIN is $ 140.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.70K. The circulating supply of XCN is 38.52B, with a total supply of 48402432357.48608639. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 251.38M.

ONYXCOIN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0035859
$ 0.0035859$ 0.0035859
24H Low
$ 0.0038654
$ 0.0038654$ 0.0038654
24H High

$ 0.0035859
$ 0.0035859$ 0.0035859

$ 0.0038654
$ 0.0038654$ 0.0038654

$ 0.18411197329148696
$ 0.18411197329148696$ 0.18411197329148696

$ 0.00070383456672448
$ 0.00070383456672448$ 0.00070383456672448

+0.10%

-2.71%

+26.46%

+26.46%

About ONYXCOIN

Cryptonite (XCN) is a cryptocurrency that was developed with a focus on privacy and security. It is built on the Mini-blockchain scheme, a novel protocol that aims to solve the scalability issues associated with the traditional blockchain model. The Mini-blockchain scheme allows for faster transaction times and smaller blockchain size, making XCN more efficient and scalable. Cryptonite's primary use case is to facilitate secure and private transactions over the internet. Its unique consensus mechanism, known as proof-of-work (PoW), helps maintain the integrity and security of the network. With its innovative approach to blockchain technology, XCN aims to provide a robust platform for secure digital transactions.

Trade ONYXCOIN (XCN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XCN spot and futures markets, compare ONYXCOIN trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XCN/USDT
$0.0036489
$0.0036489$0.0036489
-2.71%
3.35M (USDT)
XCN/USDC
$0.003666
$0.003666$0.003666
-2.57%
14.48M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ONYXCOIN: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ONYXCOIN (XCN)

Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.

Whitepaper

ONYXCOIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONYXCOIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ONYXCOIN Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ONYXCOIN (XCN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:16:51 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XCN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XCN
XCN
USD
USD

1 XCN = 0.0036489 USD