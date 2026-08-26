ONYXCOIN Price(XCN)
ONYXCOIN price today is $ 0.0036489, down 2.71% in the last 24 hours.
The live ONYXCOIN (XCN) price today is $ 0.0036489, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0036489 per XCN.
ONYXCOIN currently ranks #151 by market capitalization at $ 140.55M, with a circulating supply of 38.52B XCN. During the last 24 hours, XCN traded between $ 0.0035859 (low) and $ 0.0038654 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18411197329148696, while the all-time low was $ 0.00070383456672448.
In short-term performance, XCN moved +0.10% in the last hour and +26.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.70K.
No.151
55.91%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of ONYXCOIN is $ 140.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.70K. The circulating supply of XCN is 38.52B, with a total supply of 48402432357.48608639. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 251.38M.
+0.10%
-2.71%
+26.46%
+26.46%
Cryptonite (XCN) is a cryptocurrency that was developed with a focus on privacy and security. It is built on the Mini-blockchain scheme, a novel protocol that aims to solve the scalability issues associated with the traditional blockchain model. The Mini-blockchain scheme allows for faster transaction times and smaller blockchain size, making XCN more efficient and scalable. Cryptonite's primary use case is to facilitate secure and private transactions over the internet. Its unique consensus mechanism, known as proof-of-work (PoW), helps maintain the integrity and security of the network. With its innovative approach to blockchain technology, XCN aims to provide a robust platform for secure digital transactions.
Explore live XCN spot and futures markets, compare ONYXCOIN trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ONYXCOIN: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
For a more in-depth understanding of ONYXCOIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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