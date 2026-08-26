ONYXCOIN Price Today

The live ONYXCOIN (XCN) price today is $ 0.0036489, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0036489 per XCN.

ONYXCOIN currently ranks #151 by market capitalization at $ 140.55M, with a circulating supply of 38.52B XCN. During the last 24 hours, XCN traded between $ 0.0035859 (low) and $ 0.0038654 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18411197329148696, while the all-time low was $ 0.00070383456672448.

In short-term performance, XCN moved +0.10% in the last hour and +26.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.70K.

ONYXCOIN (XCN) Market Information

Rank No.151 Market Cap $ 140.55M$ 140.55M $ 140.55M Volume (24H) $ 12.70K$ 12.70K $ 12.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 251.38M$ 251.38M $ 251.38M Circulation Supply 38.52B 38.52B 38.52B Max Supply 68,892,071,756.90897 68,892,071,756.90897 68,892,071,756.90897 Total Supply 48,402,432,357.48608639 48,402,432,357.48608639 48,402,432,357.48608639 Circulation Rate 55.91% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ONYXCOIN is $ 140.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.70K. The circulating supply of XCN is 38.52B, with a total supply of 48402432357.48608639. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 251.38M.