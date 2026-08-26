STONK Price Today

The live STONK (STONK) price today is $ 0.007885, with a 17.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007885 per STONK.

STONK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONK. During the last 24 hours, STONK traded between $ 0.007735 (low) and $ 0.010235 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STONK moved -3.53% in the last hour and +56.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.24K.

STONK (STONK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 67.24K$ 67.24K $ 67.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.89M$ 7.89M $ 7.89M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of STONK is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.24K. The circulating supply of STONK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.89M.