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The live STONK price today is 0.007885 USD.STONK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time STONK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live STONK price today is 0.007885 USD.STONK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time STONK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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STONK Price Info

What is STONK

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STONK Price(STONK)

1 STONK to USD Live Price:

$0.007886
$0.007886$0.007886
-17.14%1D
USD
STONK (STONK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:12:07 (UTC+8)

STONK Market Statistics

STONK price today is $ 0.007885, down 17.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007885 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.007735 - $ 0.010235 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.24K
Circulating Supply-- STONK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 7.89M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:12:07

STONK Price Today

The live STONK (STONK) price today is $ 0.007885, with a 17.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current STONK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007885 per STONK.

STONK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- STONK. During the last 24 hours, STONK traded between $ 0.007735 (low) and $ 0.010235 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STONK moved -3.53% in the last hour and +56.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.24K.

STONK (STONK) Market Information

--
----

$ 67.24K
$ 67.24K$ 67.24K

$ 7.89M
$ 7.89M$ 7.89M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of STONK is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.24K. The circulating supply of STONK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.89M.

STONK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007735
$ 0.007735$ 0.007735
24H Low
$ 0.010235
$ 0.010235$ 0.010235
24H High

$ 0.007735
$ 0.007735$ 0.007735

$ 0.010235
$ 0.010235$ 0.010235

--
----

--
----

-3.53%

-17.14%

+56.97%

+56.97%

Trade STONK (STONK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live STONK spot and futures markets, compare STONK trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STONK/USD1
$0.007774
$0.007774$0.007774
-17.25%
6.04M (USDT)
STONK/USDT
$0.007869
$0.007869$0.007869
-17.29%
7.44M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for STONK: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is STONK (STONK)

STONK is a meme coin.

STONK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STONK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official STONK Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About STONK (STONK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:12:07 (UTC+8)

Explore More about STONK

STONKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on STONK with leverage. Explore STONKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STONK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STONK
STONK
USD
USD

1 STONK = 0.007885 USD