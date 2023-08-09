M87

Messier (M87) is developing a comprehensive, multi-layered utility ecosystem designed to deliver sustainable value to its token holders and users alike. At the heart of this ecosystem lies a bold vision: to seamlessly merge decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world utility, and cutting-edge AI technologies into a single, revenue-generating infrastructure.

NameM87

RankNo.616

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply884,846,293,944

Max Supply884,846,293,944

Total Supply884,846,293,944

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000146502954890166,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.000000027472780135,2023-08-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

