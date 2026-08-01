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The live Canton Network price today is 0.12131 USD.CC market cap is 4,706,995,861.7082217408354 USD. Track real-time CC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Canton Network price today is 0.12131 USD.CC market cap is 4,706,995,861.7082217408354 USD. Track real-time CC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Canton Network Logo

Canton Network Price(CC)

1 CC to USD Live Price:

$0.12131
$0.12131$0.12131
+2.06%1D
USD
Canton Network (CC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:02:42 (UTC+8)

Canton Network Market Statistics

Canton Network price today is $ 0.12131, up 2.06% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.12131 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.11724 - $ 0.12746 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.71B USD (rank #16)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 528.65K
Circulating Supply38.80B CC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.71B USD
All-Time High$ 0.1942751005401199 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:02:42

Canton Network Price Today

The live Canton Network (CC) price today is $ 0.12131, with a 2.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12131 per CC.

Canton Network currently ranks #16 by market capitalization at $ 4.71B, with a circulating supply of 38.80B CC. During the last 24 hours, CC traded between $ 0.11724 (low) and $ 0.12746 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1942751005401199, while the all-time low was $ 0.05895180762412991.

In short-term performance, CC moved -0.73% in the last hour and +34.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 528.65K.

Canton Network (CC) Market Information

No.16

$ 4.71B
$ 4.71B$ 4.71B

$ 528.65K
$ 528.65K$ 528.65K

$ 4.71B
$ 4.71B$ 4.71B

38.80B
38.80B 38.80B

--
----

38,801,383,741.72138934
38,801,383,741.72138934 38,801,383,741.72138934

0.28%

CANTON

The current Market Cap of Canton Network is $ 4.71B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 528.65K. The circulating supply of CC is 38.80B, with a total supply of 38801383741.72138934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.71B.

Canton Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11724
$ 0.11724$ 0.11724
24H Low
$ 0.12746
$ 0.12746$ 0.12746
24H High

$ 0.11724
$ 0.11724$ 0.11724

$ 0.12746
$ 0.12746$ 0.12746

$ 0.1942751005401199
$ 0.1942751005401199$ 0.1942751005401199

$ 0.05895180762412991
$ 0.05895180762412991$ 0.05895180762412991

-0.73%

+2.06%

+34.60%

+34.60%

Trade Canton Network (CC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CC spot and futures markets, compare Canton Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CC/USDT
$0.12131
$0.12131$0.12131
+2.06%
4.32M (USDT)
CC/USDC
$0.12122
$0.12122$0.12122
+1.95%
526.75K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Canton Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Canton Network (CC)

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance– uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should.

Canton Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Canton Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Canton Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Canton Network (CC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:02:42 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CC
CC
USD
USD

1 CC = 0.12131 USD