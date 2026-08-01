Canton Network Price Today

The live Canton Network (CC) price today is $ 0.12131, with a 2.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12131 per CC.

Canton Network currently ranks #16 by market capitalization at $ 4.71B, with a circulating supply of 38.80B CC. During the last 24 hours, CC traded between $ 0.11724 (low) and $ 0.12746 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1942751005401199, while the all-time low was $ 0.05895180762412991.

In short-term performance, CC moved -0.73% in the last hour and +34.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 528.65K.

Canton Network (CC) Market Information

Rank No.16 Market Cap $ 4.71B$ 4.71B $ 4.71B Volume (24H) $ 528.65K$ 528.65K $ 528.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.71B$ 4.71B $ 4.71B Circulation Supply 38.80B 38.80B 38.80B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 38,801,383,741.72138934 38,801,383,741.72138934 38,801,383,741.72138934 Market Share 0.28% Public Blockchain CANTON

The current Market Cap of Canton Network is $ 4.71B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 528.65K. The circulating supply of CC is 38.80B, with a total supply of 38801383741.72138934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.71B.