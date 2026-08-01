What is the current price of Juggernaut?

The live price of Juggernaut (JGN) is $0.00186192 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Juggernaut positioned in the market?

Juggernaut currently sits at market rank #4205, supported by a market capitalization of $270572. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of JGN?

The circulating supply of JGN is 145318750.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Juggernaut?

During the last 24 hours, Juggernaut traded within a range of $0.00186187 (24-hour low) and $0.00186223 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Juggernaut from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Juggernaut reached an all-time high of $5.83, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is JGN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Juggernaut?

The current price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.