NetX Logo

NetX Price(NETX)

1 NETX to USD Live Price:

$0.7917
$0.7917$0.7917
+3.11%1D
USD
NetX (NETX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:17:36 (UTC+8)

NetX (NETX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.7278
$ 0.7278$ 0.7278
24H Low
$ 0.8157
$ 0.8157$ 0.8157
24H High

$ 0.7278
$ 0.7278$ 0.7278

$ 0.8157
$ 0.8157$ 0.8157

$ 1.9687184275031666
$ 1.9687184275031666$ 1.9687184275031666

$ 0.7426398391130029
$ 0.7426398391130029$ 0.7426398391130029

-0.68%

+3.11%

-9.47%

-9.47%

NetX (NETX) real-time price is $ 0.7917. Over the past 24 hours, NETX traded between a low of $ 0.7278 and a high of $ 0.8157, showing active market volatility. NETX's all-time high price is $ 1.9687184275031666, while its all-time low price is $ 0.7426398391130029.

In terms of short-term performance, NETX has changed by -0.68% over the past hour, +3.11% over 24 hours, and -9.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NetX (NETX) Market Information

No.1076

$ 12.74M
$ 12.74M$ 12.74M

$ 257.26K
$ 257.26K$ 257.26K

$ 15.83M
$ 15.83M$ 15.83M

16.09M
16.09M 16.09M

20,000,000
20,000,000 20,000,000

20,000,000
20,000,000 20,000,000

80.47%

BSC

The current Market Cap of NetX is $ 12.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 257.26K. The circulating supply of NETX is 16.09M, with a total supply of 20000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.83M.

NetX (NETX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of NetX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.023879+3.11%
30 Days$ -0.4262-35.00%
60 Days$ +0.2917+58.34%
90 Days$ +0.2917+58.34%
NetX Price Change Today

Today, NETX recorded a change of $ +0.023879 (+3.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NetX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.4262 (-35.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NetX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NETX saw a change of $ +0.2917 (+58.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NetX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2917 (+58.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of NetX (NETX)?

Check out the NetX Price History page now.

What is NetX (NETX)

NetX: An AI-Powered Economic Network Driven by RWA, Bridging Blockchain and Real-World Value NetX is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem built on trusted computing and a Layer-1 secure network, designed to provide modular economic infrastructure. Powered by AI and the MCP protocol, it delivers intelligent support for dApps and financial activities. Within the NetX ecosystem, all projects can seamlessly use tokens backed by Real-World Assets (RWA) for payments and settlements, including regulated stablecoins, tokenized financial instruments, and real-world assets. NetX is creating a seamless connection between on-chain innovation and the real economy, driving the fusion of Web3 and the global value network.

NetX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NetX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NETX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NetX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NetX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NetX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NetX (NETX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NetX (NETX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NetX.

Check the NetX price prediction now!

NetX (NETX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NetX (NETX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NETX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NetX (NETX)

Looking for how to buy NetX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NetX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NetX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NetX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NetX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NetX

How much is NetX (NETX) worth today?
The live NETX price in USD is 0.7917 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NETX to USD price?
The current price of NETX to USD is $ 0.7917. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of NetX?
The market cap for NETX is $ 12.74M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NETX?
The circulating supply of NETX is 16.09M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NETX?
NETX achieved an ATH price of 1.9687184275031666 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NETX?
NETX saw an ATL price of 0.7426398391130029 USD.
What is the trading volume of NETX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NETX is $ 257.26K USD.
Will NETX go higher this year?
NETX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NETX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:17:36 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

