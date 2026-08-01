Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live ELYSIA price today is 0.001212 USD.EL market cap is 5,930,502.73420785281316 USD. Track real-time EL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ELYSIA price today is 0.001212 USD.EL market cap is 5,930,502.73420785281316 USD. Track real-time EL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About EL

EL Price Info

What is EL

EL Whitepaper

EL Official Website

EL Tokenomics

EL Price Forecast

EL History

EL Buying Guide

EL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

EL Spot

EL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ELYSIA Logo

ELYSIA Price(EL)

1 EL to USD Live Price:

$0.001212
$0.001212$0.001212
-2.41%1D
USD
ELYSIA (EL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:54:35 (UTC+8)

ELYSIA Market Statistics

ELYSIA price today is $ 0.001212, down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001212 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001157 - $ 0.001295 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.93M USD (rank #1107)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.52K
Circulating Supply4.89B EL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (69.90%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 8.48M USD
All-Time High$ 0.06948144 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:54:35

ELYSIA Price Today

The live ELYSIA (EL) price today is $ 0.001212, with a 2.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current EL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001212 per EL.

ELYSIA currently ranks #1107 by market capitalization at $ 5.93M, with a circulating supply of 4.89B EL. During the last 24 hours, EL traded between $ 0.001157 (low) and $ 0.001295 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06948144, while the all-time low was $ 0.00068517.

In short-term performance, EL moved -0.66% in the last hour and +16.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.52K.

ELYSIA (EL) Market Information

No.1107

$ 5.93M
$ 5.93M$ 5.93M

$ 53.52K
$ 53.52K$ 53.52K

$ 8.48M
$ 8.48M$ 8.48M

4.89B
4.89B 4.89B

7,000,000,000
7,000,000,000 7,000,000,000

6,803,300,704.688
6,803,300,704.688 6,803,300,704.688

69.90%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ELYSIA is $ 5.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.52K. The circulating supply of EL is 4.89B, with a total supply of 6803300704.688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.48M.

ELYSIA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001157
$ 0.001157$ 0.001157
24H Low
$ 0.001295
$ 0.001295$ 0.001295
24H High

$ 0.001157
$ 0.001157$ 0.001157

$ 0.001295
$ 0.001295$ 0.001295

$ 0.06948144
$ 0.06948144$ 0.06948144

$ 0.00068517
$ 0.00068517$ 0.00068517

-0.66%

-2.41%

+16.31%

+16.31%

About ELYSIA

Elastos (EL) is a blockchain-based network designed to create a decentralized internet. It uses a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines both Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) to ensure security and efficiency. Elastos aims to create a new kind of internet, powered by blockchain technology, where digital assets are owned and generated by users rather than by centralized services. It achieves this by creating a virtual ecosystem where decentralized applications are detached from the internet while also permitting full scalability to millions of users. Elastos also introduces a novel, blockchain-powered ID system for digital assets, aiming to make digital assets scarce, identifiable, and tradable.

Trade ELYSIA (EL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live EL spot and futures markets, compare ELYSIA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EL/USDT
$0.001212
$0.001212$0.001212
-2.41%
44.45M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ELYSIA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ELYSIA (EL)

Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities.

ELYSIA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELYSIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELYSIA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ELYSIA (EL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:54:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ELYSIA

ELUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on EL with leverage. Explore ELUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1413
$0.1413$0.1413

+371.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0992
$1.0992$1.0992

+999.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007942
$0.007942$0.007942

+3.42%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7259
$0.7259$0.7259

-1.79%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3573
$2.3573$2.3573

-9.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0992
$1.0992$1.0992

+999.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1413
$0.1413$0.1413

+371.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032864
$0.032864$0.032864

+16.58%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0181026
$0.0181026$0.0181026

+10.67%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1455
$0.1455$0.1455

+2.97%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EL
EL
USD
USD

1 EL = 0.001212 USD