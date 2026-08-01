ELYSIA Price(EL)
ELYSIA price today is $ 0.001212, down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.
The live ELYSIA (EL) price today is $ 0.001212, with a 2.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current EL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001212 per EL.
ELYSIA currently ranks #1107 by market capitalization at $ 5.93M, with a circulating supply of 4.89B EL. During the last 24 hours, EL traded between $ 0.001157 (low) and $ 0.001295 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06948144, while the all-time low was $ 0.00068517.
In short-term performance, EL moved -0.66% in the last hour and +16.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.52K.
No.1107
69.90%
ETH
The current Market Cap of ELYSIA is $ 5.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.52K. The circulating supply of EL is 4.89B, with a total supply of 6803300704.688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.48M.
-0.66%
-2.41%
+16.31%
+16.31%
Elastos (EL) is a blockchain-based network designed to create a decentralized internet. It uses a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines both Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) to ensure security and efficiency. Elastos aims to create a new kind of internet, powered by blockchain technology, where digital assets are owned and generated by users rather than by centralized services. It achieves this by creating a virtual ecosystem where decentralized applications are detached from the internet while also permitting full scalability to millions of users. Elastos also introduces a novel, blockchain-powered ID system for digital assets, aiming to make digital assets scarce, identifiable, and tradable.
Explore live EL spot and futures markets, compare ELYSIA trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ELYSIA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities.
For a more in-depth understanding of ELYSIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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