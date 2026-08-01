ELYSIA Price Today

The live ELYSIA (EL) price today is $ 0.001212, with a 2.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current EL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001212 per EL.

ELYSIA currently ranks #1107 by market capitalization at $ 5.93M, with a circulating supply of 4.89B EL. During the last 24 hours, EL traded between $ 0.001157 (low) and $ 0.001295 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06948144, while the all-time low was $ 0.00068517.

In short-term performance, EL moved -0.66% in the last hour and +16.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.52K.

ELYSIA (EL) Market Information

Rank No.1107 Market Cap $ 5.93M$ 5.93M $ 5.93M Volume (24H) $ 53.52K$ 53.52K $ 53.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.48M$ 8.48M $ 8.48M Circulation Supply 4.89B 4.89B 4.89B Max Supply 7,000,000,000 7,000,000,000 7,000,000,000 Total Supply 6,803,300,704.688 6,803,300,704.688 6,803,300,704.688 Circulation Rate 69.90% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ELYSIA is $ 5.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.52K. The circulating supply of EL is 4.89B, with a total supply of 6803300704.688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.48M.