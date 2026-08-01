FLOW Price Today

The live FLOW (FLOW) price today is $ 0.02995, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02995 per FLOW.

FLOW currently ranks #425 by market capitalization at $ 49.96M, with a circulating supply of 1.67B FLOW. During the last 24 hours, FLOW traded between $ 0.02942 (low) and $ 0.03077 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 46.16255049, while the all-time low was $ 0.02455098485426265.

In short-term performance, FLOW moved -0.17% in the last hour and +8.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.13K.

FLOW (FLOW) Market Information

Rank No.425 Market Cap $ 49.96M$ 49.96M $ 49.96M Volume (24H) $ 57.13K$ 57.13K $ 57.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.96M$ 49.96M $ 49.96M Circulation Supply 1.67B 1.67B 1.67B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,668,166,978.02274427 1,668,166,978.02274427 1,668,166,978.02274427 Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain FLOW

The current Market Cap of FLOW is $ 49.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.13K. The circulating supply of FLOW is 1.67B, with a total supply of 1668166978.02274427. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.96M.