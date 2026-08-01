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The live FLOW price today is 0.02995 USD.FLOW market cap is 49,961,600.9917811908865 USD. Track real-time FLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FLOW price today is 0.02995 USD.FLOW market cap is 49,961,600.9917811908865 USD. Track real-time FLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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FLOW Price Info

What is FLOW

FLOW Whitepaper

FLOW Official Website

FLOW Tokenomics

FLOW Price Forecast

FLOW History

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FLOW Price(FLOW)

1 FLOW to USD Live Price:

$0.02996
$0.02996$0.02996
-0.06%1D
USD
FLOW (FLOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:12:32 (UTC+8)

FLOW Market Statistics

FLOW price today is $ 0.02995, down 0.06% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02995 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02942 - $ 0.03077 USD
Market Capitalization$ 49.96M USD (rank #425)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.13K
Circulating Supply1.67B FLOW of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 49.96M USD
All-Time High$ 46.16255049 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:12:32

FLOW Price Today

The live FLOW (FLOW) price today is $ 0.02995, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02995 per FLOW.

FLOW currently ranks #425 by market capitalization at $ 49.96M, with a circulating supply of 1.67B FLOW. During the last 24 hours, FLOW traded between $ 0.02942 (low) and $ 0.03077 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 46.16255049, while the all-time low was $ 0.02455098485426265.

In short-term performance, FLOW moved -0.17% in the last hour and +8.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.13K.

FLOW (FLOW) Market Information

No.425

$ 49.96M
$ 49.96M$ 49.96M

$ 57.13K
$ 57.13K$ 57.13K

$ 49.96M
$ 49.96M$ 49.96M

1.67B
1.67B 1.67B

--
----

1,668,166,978.02274427
1,668,166,978.02274427 1,668,166,978.02274427

0.01%

FLOW

The current Market Cap of FLOW is $ 49.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.13K. The circulating supply of FLOW is 1.67B, with a total supply of 1668166978.02274427. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.96M.

FLOW Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02942
$ 0.02942$ 0.02942
24H Low
$ 0.03077
$ 0.03077$ 0.03077
24H High

$ 0.02942
$ 0.02942$ 0.02942

$ 0.03077
$ 0.03077$ 0.03077

$ 46.16255049
$ 46.16255049$ 46.16255049

$ 0.02455098485426265
$ 0.02455098485426265$ 0.02455098485426265

-0.17%

-0.06%

+8.39%

+8.39%

About FLOW

Flow (FLOW) is a blockchain designed to be fast, secure, and developer-friendly, specifically built to support the next generation of games, apps, and digital assets. Developed by Dapper Labs, the creators of CryptoKitties, Flow aims to be the foundation for a new, decentralized, and open internet. It employs a unique multi-node architecture that allows for scalability without sharding, maintaining a balanced and efficient ecosystem. Flow's native token, FLOW, is used for transaction fees, staking, and participating in the platform's governance. The blockchain is designed to support high throughput applications, with typical use cases including games, digital collectibles, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Trade FLOW (FLOW) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FLOW spot and futures markets, compare FLOW trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FLOW/USDT
$0.02996
$0.02996$0.02996
0.00%
1.91M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FLOW: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FLOW (FLOW)

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Whitepaper

FLOW Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FLOW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FLOW Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FLOW (FLOW)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:12:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FLOW

FLOWUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FLOW with leverage. Explore FLOWUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FLOW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLOW
FLOW
USD
USD

1 FLOW = 0.02995 USD