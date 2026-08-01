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The live The9bit price today is 0.050536 USD.9BIT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 9BIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The9bit price today is 0.050536 USD.9BIT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 9BIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About 9BIT

9BIT Price Info

What is 9BIT

9BIT Whitepaper

9BIT Official Website

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9BIT Price Forecast

9BIT History

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The9bit Price(9BIT)

1 9BIT to USD Live Price:

$0.050527
$0.050527$0.050527
+0.22%1D
USD
The9bit (9BIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:39:19 (UTC+8)

The9bit Market Statistics

The9bit price today is $ 0.050536, up 0.22% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.050536 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.049958 - $ 0.051 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 521.59K
Circulating Supply-- 9BIT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 505.36M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:39:19

The9bit Price Today

The live The9bit (9BIT) price today is $ 0.050536, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current 9BIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.050536 per 9BIT.

The9bit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 9BIT. During the last 24 hours, 9BIT traded between $ 0.049958 (low) and $ 0.051 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 9BIT moved +0.60% in the last hour and +0.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 521.59K.

The9bit (9BIT) Market Information

--
----

$ 521.59K
$ 521.59K$ 521.59K

$ 505.36M
$ 505.36M$ 505.36M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of The9bit is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 521.59K. The circulating supply of 9BIT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 505.36M.

The9bit Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.049958
$ 0.049958$ 0.049958
24H Low
$ 0.051
$ 0.051$ 0.051
24H High

$ 0.049958
$ 0.049958$ 0.049958

$ 0.051
$ 0.051$ 0.051

--
----

--
----

+0.60%

+0.22%

+0.75%

+0.75%

Trade The9bit (9BIT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live 9BIT spot and futures markets, compare The9bit trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
9BIT/USDT
$0.050558
$0.050558$0.050558
+0.29%
10.32M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for The9bit: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is The9bit (9BIT)

the9bit is a next-generation gaming and social reward ecosystem that merges Web2 gaming commerce with Web3 tokenized economics. The platform integrates game distribution, community interaction, and token reward mining within a single interface — connecting millions of mainstream gamers to blockchain-powered value creation.

The9bit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The9bit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official The9bit Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About The9bit (9BIT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:39:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about The9bit

9BITUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 9BIT with leverage. Explore 9BITUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

9BIT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

9BIT
9BIT
USD
USD

1 9BIT = 0.050536 USD