The9bit Price Today

The live The9bit (9BIT) price today is $ 0.050536, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current 9BIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.050536 per 9BIT.

The9bit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 9BIT. During the last 24 hours, 9BIT traded between $ 0.049958 (low) and $ 0.051 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 9BIT moved +0.60% in the last hour and +0.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 521.59K.

The9bit (9BIT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 521.59K$ 521.59K $ 521.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 505.36M$ 505.36M $ 505.36M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of The9bit is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 521.59K. The circulating supply of 9BIT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 505.36M.