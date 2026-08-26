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The live XTM price today is 0.00036 USD.XTM market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XTM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XTM price today is 0.00036 USD.XTM market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XTM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XTM Price Info

What is XTM

XTM Whitepaper

XTM Official Website

XTM Tokenomics

XTM Price Forecast

XTM History

XTM Buying Guide

XTM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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XTM Price(XTM)

1 XTM to USD Live Price:

$0.00036
$0.00036$0.00036
0.00%1D
USD
XTM (XTM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:27:32 (UTC+8)

XTM Market Statistics

XTM price today is $ 0.00036, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00036 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000333 - $ 0.000378 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4596)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 6.53K
Circulating Supply0.00 XTM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.48M USD
All-Time High$ 0.08072553259839366 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:27:32

XTM Price Today

The live XTM (XTM) price today is $ 0.00036, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00036 per XTM.

XTM currently ranks #4596 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XTM. During the last 24 hours, XTM traded between $ 0.000333 (low) and $ 0.000378 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08072553259839366, while the all-time low was $ 0.000779380998737074.

In short-term performance, XTM moved +2.27% in the last hour and +4.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.53K.

XTM (XTM) Market Information

No.4596

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 6.53K
$ 6.53K$ 6.53K

$ 1.48M
$ 1.48M$ 1.48M

0.00
0.00 0.00

--
----

4,119,862,458
4,119,862,458 4,119,862,458

MINOTARI

The current Market Cap of XTM is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.53K. The circulating supply of XTM is 0.00, with a total supply of 4119862458. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.

XTM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000333
$ 0.000333$ 0.000333
24H Low
$ 0.000378
$ 0.000378$ 0.000378
24H High

$ 0.000333
$ 0.000333$ 0.000333

$ 0.000378
$ 0.000378$ 0.000378

$ 0.08072553259839366
$ 0.08072553259839366$ 0.08072553259839366

$ 0.000779380998737074
$ 0.000779380998737074$ 0.000779380998737074

+2.27%

0.00%

+4.95%

+4.95%

About XTM

Torum (XTM) is a social media platform specifically designed for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and professionals. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain and utilizes its native token, XTM, to facilitate various transactions and activities within the platform. Users can earn XTM tokens by participating in the community, such as creating content, commenting, and completing daily missions. The tokens can then be used for advertising, tipping, participating in Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), and other platform-specific services. Torum aims to connect worldwide cryptocurrency users and projects into a comprehensive ecosystem, fostering communication, collaboration, and knowledge sharing in the crypto space.

Trade XTM (XTM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XTM spot and futures markets, compare XTM trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XTM/USDT
$0.00036
$0.00036$0.00036
0.00%
18.33M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XTM: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XTM (XTM)

Tari is a layer 1 blockchain protocol built in Rust with an ingenious approach to scaling its on-chain user base to millions of people and a native app distribution platform that gives developers access to every user.

XTM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XTM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XTM Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About XTM (XTM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:27:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about XTM

XTMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XTM with leverage. Explore XTMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XTM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XTM
XTM
USD
USD

1 XTM = 0.00036 USD