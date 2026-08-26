XTM Price Today

The live XTM (XTM) price today is $ 0.00036, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00036 per XTM.

XTM currently ranks #4596 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XTM. During the last 24 hours, XTM traded between $ 0.000333 (low) and $ 0.000378 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08072553259839366, while the all-time low was $ 0.000779380998737074.

In short-term performance, XTM moved +2.27% in the last hour and +4.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.53K.

XTM (XTM) Market Information

Rank No.4596 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 6.53K$ 6.53K $ 6.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 4,119,862,458 4,119,862,458 4,119,862,458 Public Blockchain MINOTARI

The current Market Cap of XTM is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.53K. The circulating supply of XTM is 0.00, with a total supply of 4119862458. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.