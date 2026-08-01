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The live Data Network price today is 0.1868 USD.DATA market cap is 66,561,028.6164 USD. Track real-time DATA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Data Network price today is 0.1868 USD.DATA market cap is 66,561,028.6164 USD. Track real-time DATA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is DATA

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DATA Official Website

DATA Tokenomics

DATA Price Forecast

DATA History

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Data Network Logo

Data Network Price(DATA)

1 DATA to USD Live Price:

$0.1868
$0.1868$0.1868
-0.42%1D
USD
Data Network (DATA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:36:08 (UTC+8)

Data Network Market Statistics

Data Network price today is $ 0.1868, down 0.42% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1868 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1839 - $ 0.1979 USD
Market Capitalization$ 66.56M USD (rank #167)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 91.87K
Circulating Supply356.32M DATA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 192.38M USD
All-Time High$ 14.891916247145002 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:36:08

Data Network Price Today

The live Data Network (DATA) price today is $ 0.1868, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1868 per DATA.

Data Network currently ranks #167 by market capitalization at $ 66.56M, with a circulating supply of 356.32M DATA. During the last 24 hours, DATA traded between $ 0.1839 (low) and $ 0.1979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.891916247145002, while the all-time low was $ 0.275390213812515.

In short-term performance, DATA moved +0.43% in the last hour and +6.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.87K.

Data Network (DATA) Market Information

No.167

$ 66.56M
$ 66.56M$ 66.56M

$ 91.87K
$ 91.87K$ 91.87K

$ 192.38M
$ 192.38M$ 192.38M

356.32M
356.32M 356.32M

--
----

1,029,849,510
1,029,849,510 1,029,849,510

STORY

The current Market Cap of Data Network is $ 66.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.87K. The circulating supply of DATA is 356.32M, with a total supply of 1029849510. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.38M.

Data Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1839
$ 0.1839$ 0.1839
24H Low
$ 0.1979
$ 0.1979$ 0.1979
24H High

$ 0.1839
$ 0.1839$ 0.1839

$ 0.1979
$ 0.1979$ 0.1979

$ 14.891916247145002
$ 14.891916247145002$ 14.891916247145002

$ 0.275390213812515
$ 0.275390213812515$ 0.275390213812515

+0.43%

-0.42%

+6.25%

+6.25%

About Data Network

IP (Infinite Protocol) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services on the blockchain. It is designed to offer a range of DeFi solutions, including lending, borrowing, yield farming, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and its native token, IP, is used for governance and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Infinite Protocol's primary goal is to create a seamless, decentralized financial ecosystem where users can manage their digital assets in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner.

Trade Data Network (DATA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DATA spot and futures markets, compare Data Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DATA/USDT
$0.1865
$0.1865$0.1865
-0.53%
484.61K (USDT)
DATA/USDC
$0.1867
$0.1867$0.1867
-0.47%
284.82K (USDT)
DATA/ETH
$0.00007563
$0.00007563$0.00007563
+0.19%
69.84K (USDT)
DATA/BTC
$0.00000236
$0.00000236$0.00000236
0.00%
117.07K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Data Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Data Network (DATA)

DATA is the world's AI data network. Through a network of contributor apps, the Trace public audit layer, and the Poseidon processing network, it lets AI labs source real human data at scale, prove where it came from, and trust its quality. The result is data that frontier AI can build on, with a verifiable receipt for every record on auditable rails.

Data Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Data Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Data Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Data Network (DATA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:36:08 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Data Network

DATAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DATA with leverage. Explore DATAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DATA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DATA
DATA
USD
USD

1 DATA = 0.1868 USD