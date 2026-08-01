Data Network Price(DATA)
Data Network price today is $ 0.1868, down 0.42% in the last 24 hours.
The live Data Network (DATA) price today is $ 0.1868, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1868 per DATA.
Data Network currently ranks #167 by market capitalization at $ 66.56M, with a circulating supply of 356.32M DATA. During the last 24 hours, DATA traded between $ 0.1839 (low) and $ 0.1979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.891916247145002, while the all-time low was $ 0.275390213812515.
In short-term performance, DATA moved +0.43% in the last hour and +6.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.87K.
No.167
STORY
The current Market Cap of Data Network is $ 66.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.87K. The circulating supply of DATA is 356.32M, with a total supply of 1029849510. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.38M.
+0.43%
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+6.25%
IP (Infinite Protocol) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services on the blockchain. It is designed to offer a range of DeFi solutions, including lending, borrowing, yield farming, and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and its native token, IP, is used for governance and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Infinite Protocol's primary goal is to create a seamless, decentralized financial ecosystem where users can manage their digital assets in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner.
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DATA is the world's AI data network. Through a network of contributor apps, the Trace public audit layer, and the Poseidon processing network, it lets AI labs source real human data at scale, prove where it came from, and trust its quality. The result is data that frontier AI can build on, with a verifiable receipt for every record on auditable rails.
For a more in-depth understanding of Data Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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