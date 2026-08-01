Data Network Price Today

The live Data Network (DATA) price today is $ 0.1868, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current DATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1868 per DATA.

Data Network currently ranks #167 by market capitalization at $ 66.56M, with a circulating supply of 356.32M DATA. During the last 24 hours, DATA traded between $ 0.1839 (low) and $ 0.1979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.891916247145002, while the all-time low was $ 0.275390213812515.

In short-term performance, DATA moved +0.43% in the last hour and +6.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.87K.

Data Network (DATA) Market Information

Rank No.167 Market Cap $ 66.56M$ 66.56M $ 66.56M Volume (24H) $ 91.87K$ 91.87K $ 91.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 192.38M$ 192.38M $ 192.38M Circulation Supply 356.32M 356.32M 356.32M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,029,849,510 1,029,849,510 1,029,849,510 Public Blockchain STORY

The current Market Cap of Data Network is $ 66.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.87K. The circulating supply of DATA is 356.32M, with a total supply of 1029849510. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.38M.