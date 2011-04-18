mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Ripple
XRP/USDT
0.38925+0.11%
$0.00
24h High
0.38959
24h Low
0.38726
24h Volume (XRP)
35.88M
24h Amount (USDT)
13.98M
24h High
0.38959
24h Low
0.38726
24h Volume (XRP)
35.88M
24h Amount (USDT)
13.98M
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
XRP
Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
Overview
Name
XRP
Issue Time
2011-04-18 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
0.005874 USDT
Max Supply
100,000,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(XRP)

(USDT)

0.38925$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(XRP)
Price(USDT)
Amount(XRP)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy XRP
Sell XRP
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountXRP
TotalUSDT
Available -- XRP
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountXRP
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM