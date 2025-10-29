The live Micron Technology price today is 226.46 USD. Track real-time MUON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MUON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Micron Technology price today is 226.46 USD. Track real-time MUON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MUON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Micron Technology Price(MUON)

1 MUON to USD Live Price:

-0.94%1D
USD
Micron Technology (MUON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:43:01 (UTC+8)

Micron Technology (MUON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.55%

-0.94%

+14.10%

+14.10%

Micron Technology (MUON) real-time price is $ 226.46. Over the past 24 hours, MUON traded between a low of $ 221.83 and a high of $ 231.99, showing active market volatility. MUON's all-time high price is $ 228.55312876361558, while its all-time low price is $ 117.45321659889592.

In terms of short-term performance, MUON has changed by -0.55% over the past hour, -0.94% over 24 hours, and +14.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Micron Technology (MUON) Market Information

No.1930

ETH

The current Market Cap of Micron Technology is $ 1.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.54K. The circulating supply of MUON is 7.33K, with a total supply of 7331.49193142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66M.

Micron Technology (MUON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Micron Technology for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.1483-0.94%
30 Days$ +62.76+38.33%
60 Days$ +126.46+126.46%
90 Days$ +126.46+126.46%
Micron Technology Price Change Today

Today, MUON recorded a change of $ -2.1483 (-0.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Micron Technology 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +62.76 (+38.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Micron Technology 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MUON saw a change of $ +126.46 (+126.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Micron Technology 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +126.46 (+126.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Micron Technology (MUON)?

Check out the Micron Technology Price History page now.

What is Micron Technology (MUON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Micron Technology is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Micron Technology investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MUON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Micron Technology on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Micron Technology buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Micron Technology Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Micron Technology (MUON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Micron Technology (MUON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Micron Technology.

Check the Micron Technology price prediction now!

Micron Technology (MUON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Micron Technology (MUON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Micron Technology (MUON)

Looking for how to buy Micron Technology? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Micron Technology on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Micron Technology Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Micron Technology, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Micron Technology Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Micron Technology

How much is Micron Technology (MUON) worth today?
The live MUON price in USD is 226.46 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MUON to USD price?
The current price of MUON to USD is $ 226.46. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Micron Technology?
The market cap for MUON is $ 1.66M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MUON?
The circulating supply of MUON is 7.33K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MUON?
MUON achieved an ATH price of 228.55312876361558 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MUON?
MUON saw an ATL price of 117.45321659889592 USD.
What is the trading volume of MUON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MUON is $ 61.54K USD.
Will MUON go higher this year?
MUON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MUON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

