LEARN

Brainedge is a pioneering AI-powered and blockchain-integrated online learning platform designed to disrupt the e-learning space by addressing its critical challenges: language barriers, engagement deficits, and high content production costs. With an ecosystem built around gamification, token rewards, and advanced AI tools, Brainedge has positioned itself as a scalable, sustainable, and profitable solution for a global market.

NameLEARN

RankNo.3931

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03843642090622913,2025-05-24

Lowest Price0.014906762484446296,2025-05-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBrainedge is a pioneering AI-powered and blockchain-integrated online learning platform designed to disrupt the e-learning space by addressing its critical challenges: language barriers, engagement deficits, and high content production costs. With an ecosystem built around gamification, token rewards, and advanced AI tools, Brainedge has positioned itself as a scalable, sustainable, and profitable solution for a global market.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
LEARN/USDT
Brainedge
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LEARN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LEARN/USDT
Brainedge
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LEARN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...