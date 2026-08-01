Immunefi Price Today

The live Immunefi (IMU) price today is $ 0.002504, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current IMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002504 per IMU.

Immunefi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- IMU. During the last 24 hours, IMU traded between $ 0.00223 (low) and $ 0.002978 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IMU moved -0.68% in the last hour and +6.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.72K.

Immunefi (IMU) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.72K$ 60.72K $ 60.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.04M$ 25.04M $ 25.04M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Immunefi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.72K. The circulating supply of IMU is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.04M.