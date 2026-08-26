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The live TRIA price today is 0.00648 USD.TRIA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TRIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live TRIA price today is 0.00648 USD.TRIA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TRIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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TRIA Price Info

What is TRIA

TRIA Official Website

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TRIA Price(TRIA)

1 TRIA to USD Live Price:

$0.00648
$0.00648$0.00648
+0.15%1D
USD
TRIA (TRIA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:33:09 (UTC+8)

TRIA Market Statistics

TRIA price today is $ 0.00648, up 0.15% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00648 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00586 - $ 0.00703 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 138.97K
Circulating Supply-- TRIA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 64.80M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:33:09

TRIA Price Today

The live TRIA (TRIA) price today is $ 0.00648, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00648 per TRIA.

TRIA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- TRIA. During the last 24 hours, TRIA traded between $ 0.00586 (low) and $ 0.00703 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TRIA moved +0.62% in the last hour and -32.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.97K.

TRIA (TRIA) Market Information

--
----

$ 138.97K
$ 138.97K$ 138.97K

$ 64.80M
$ 64.80M$ 64.80M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of TRIA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.97K. The circulating supply of TRIA is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.80M.

TRIA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00586
$ 0.00586$ 0.00586
24H Low
$ 0.00703
$ 0.00703$ 0.00703
24H High

$ 0.00586
$ 0.00586$ 0.00586

$ 0.00703
$ 0.00703$ 0.00703

--
----

--
----

+0.62%

+0.15%

-32.08%

-32.08%

Trade TRIA (TRIA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TRIA spot and futures markets, compare TRIA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRIA/USDT
$0.00648
$0.00648$0.00648
+0.15%
21.10M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for TRIA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is TRIA (TRIA)

Tria is a self-custodial neobank that unifies spending, trading, and earning across all chains, without bridges, gas, or custodians. Digital money has advanced faster than the infrastructure supporting it. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and onchain payments are now widely understood, but most people and businesses still can't use them easily. Complex steps like bridging, managing gas, and switching chains create barriers that make crypto feel slow and technical instead of simple and usable. Tria closes this gap by rebuilding how money moves onchain. It works as a self-custodial neobank for everyday users and an interoperable payments infrastructure for developers and institutions - two connected layers that make crypto work seamlessly for both consumers and enterprises.

TRIA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TRIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official TRIA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About TRIA (TRIA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:33:09 (UTC+8)

Explore More about TRIA

TRIAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TRIA with leverage. Explore TRIAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRIA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRIA
TRIA
USD
USD

1 TRIA = 0.00648 USD