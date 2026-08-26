TRIA Price Today

The live TRIA (TRIA) price today is $ 0.00648, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00648 per TRIA.

TRIA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- TRIA. During the last 24 hours, TRIA traded between $ 0.00586 (low) and $ 0.00703 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TRIA moved +0.62% in the last hour and -32.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.97K.

TRIA (TRIA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 138.97K$ 138.97K $ 138.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.80M$ 64.80M $ 64.80M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of TRIA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.97K. The circulating supply of TRIA is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.80M.