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The live VERONA price today is 0.1102 USD.VERONA market cap is 7,808,050.4966312796 USD. Track real-time VERONA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live VERONA price today is 0.1102 USD.VERONA market cap is 7,808,050.4966312796 USD. Track real-time VERONA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About VERONA

VERONA Price Info

What is VERONA

VERONA Whitepaper

VERONA Official Website

VERONA Tokenomics

VERONA Price Forecast

VERONA History

VERONA Buying Guide

VERONA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

VERONA Spot

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VERONA Price(VERONA)

1 VERONA to USD Live Price:

$0.1102
$0.1102$0.1102
-2.04%1D
USD
VERONA (VERONA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:56:58 (UTC+8)

VERONA Market Statistics

VERONA price today is $ 0.1102, down 2.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1102 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1068 - $ 0.1126 USD
Market Capitalization$ 7.81M USD (rank #1044)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 22.64K
Circulating Supply70.85M VERONA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (35.42%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 22.04M USD
All-Time High$ 12.087 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:56:58

VERONA Price Today

The live VERONA (VERONA) price today is $ 0.1102, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1102 per VERONA.

VERONA currently ranks #1044 by market capitalization at $ 7.81M, with a circulating supply of 70.85M VERONA. During the last 24 hours, VERONA traded between $ 0.1068 (low) and $ 0.1126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.087, while the all-time low was $ 0.0914420447692363.

In short-term performance, VERONA moved -0.19% in the last hour and +8.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.64K.

VERONA (VERONA) Market Information

No.1044

$ 7.81M
$ 7.81M$ 7.81M

$ 22.64K
$ 22.64K$ 22.64K

$ 22.04M
$ 22.04M$ 22.04M

70.85M
70.85M 70.85M

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

35.42%

XION

The current Market Cap of VERONA is $ 7.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.64K. The circulating supply of VERONA is 70.85M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.04M.

VERONA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1068
$ 0.1068$ 0.1068
24H Low
$ 0.1126
$ 0.1126$ 0.1126
24H High

$ 0.1068
$ 0.1068$ 0.1068

$ 0.1126
$ 0.1126$ 0.1126

$ 12.087
$ 12.087$ 12.087

$ 0.0914420447692363
$ 0.0914420447692363$ 0.0914420447692363

-0.19%

-2.04%

+8.25%

+8.25%

About VERONA

XION (XION) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate e-commerce transactions and provide a seamless payment solution for both businesses and consumers. XION's primary role is to enable users to create, manage and install global payment solutions with cashback rewards on a decentralized network. The token employs an Ethereum-based ERC-20 standard and utilizes a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Its issuance model is designed to reward users with tokens for participating in the network, thereby fostering a robust ecosystem. XION is typically used for online purchases, subscription payments, and loyalty rewards, aiming to simplify and decentralize the e-commerce industry.

Trade VERONA (VERONA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VERONA spot and futures markets, compare VERONA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VERONA/USDT
$0.1102
$0.1102$0.1102
-2.04%
206.24K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for VERONA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is VERONA (VERONA)

Verona is the Intelligence Layer for AI, the network where verified facts about the real world are owned by the user and reusable by any agent. AI is everywhere, but it is not intelligent, because it cannot act on verified information. Verona's truth engine turns internet data into provable facts and stores them on a decentralized network for reuse, so a fact verified once can be used everywhere without exposing the data underneath. Brands like Uber, Amazon, and Nike and millions of users already use the engine. Backed by Multicoin Capital, Circle, Spartan Group, etc. $36M raised.

VERONA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VERONA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VERONA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About VERONA (VERONA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:56:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about VERONA

VERONAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VERONA with leverage. Explore VERONAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VERONA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VERONA
VERONA
USD
USD

1 VERONA = 0.1102 USD