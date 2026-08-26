VERONA Price Today

The live VERONA (VERONA) price today is $ 0.1102, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1102 per VERONA.

VERONA currently ranks #1044 by market capitalization at $ 7.81M, with a circulating supply of 70.85M VERONA. During the last 24 hours, VERONA traded between $ 0.1068 (low) and $ 0.1126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.087, while the all-time low was $ 0.0914420447692363.

In short-term performance, VERONA moved -0.19% in the last hour and +8.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.64K.

VERONA (VERONA) Market Information

Rank No.1044 Market Cap $ 7.81M$ 7.81M $ 7.81M Volume (24H) $ 22.64K$ 22.64K $ 22.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.04M$ 22.04M $ 22.04M Circulation Supply 70.85M 70.85M 70.85M Max Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Circulation Rate 35.42% Public Blockchain XION

The current Market Cap of VERONA is $ 7.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.64K. The circulating supply of VERONA is 70.85M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.04M.