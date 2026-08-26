VERONA Price(VERONA)
VERONA price today is $ 0.1102, down 2.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live VERONA (VERONA) price today is $ 0.1102, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1102 per VERONA.
VERONA currently ranks #1044 by market capitalization at $ 7.81M, with a circulating supply of 70.85M VERONA. During the last 24 hours, VERONA traded between $ 0.1068 (low) and $ 0.1126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.087, while the all-time low was $ 0.0914420447692363.
In short-term performance, VERONA moved -0.19% in the last hour and +8.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.64K.
No.1044
35.42%
XION
The current Market Cap of VERONA is $ 7.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.64K. The circulating supply of VERONA is 70.85M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.04M.
-0.19%
-2.04%
+8.25%
+8.25%
XION (XION) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate e-commerce transactions and provide a seamless payment solution for both businesses and consumers. XION's primary role is to enable users to create, manage and install global payment solutions with cashback rewards on a decentralized network. The token employs an Ethereum-based ERC-20 standard and utilizes a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Its issuance model is designed to reward users with tokens for participating in the network, thereby fostering a robust ecosystem. XION is typically used for online purchases, subscription payments, and loyalty rewards, aiming to simplify and decentralize the e-commerce industry.
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Verona is the Intelligence Layer for AI, the network where verified facts about the real world are owned by the user and reusable by any agent. AI is everywhere, but it is not intelligent, because it cannot act on verified information. Verona's truth engine turns internet data into provable facts and stores them on a decentralized network for reuse, so a fact verified once can be used everywhere without exposing the data underneath. Brands like Uber, Amazon, and Nike and millions of users already use the engine. Backed by Multicoin Capital, Circle, Spartan Group, etc. $36M raised.
For a more in-depth understanding of VERONA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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