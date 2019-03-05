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The live AnkrNetwork price today is 0.004043 USD.ANKR market cap is 40,430,000 USD. Track real-time ANKR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AnkrNetwork price today is 0.004043 USD.ANKR market cap is 40,430,000 USD. Track real-time ANKR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AnkrNetwork Price(ANKR)

1 ANKR to USD Live Price:

$0.004048
$0.004048$0.004048
-0.54%1D
USD
AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:03:48 (UTC+8)

AnkrNetwork Market Statistics

AnkrNetwork price today is $ 0.004043, down 0.54% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.004043 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.003966 - $ 0.004187 USD
Market Capitalization$ 40.43M USD (rank #481)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.45K
Circulating Supply10.00B ANKR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 40.43M USD
All-Time High$ 0.22517936 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:03:48

AnkrNetwork Price Today

The live AnkrNetwork (ANKR) price today is $ 0.004043, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004043 per ANKR.

AnkrNetwork currently ranks #481 by market capitalization at $ 40.43M, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ANKR. During the last 24 hours, ANKR traded between $ 0.003966 (low) and $ 0.004187 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.22517936, while the all-time low was $ 0.000711080622353.

In short-term performance, ANKR moved -0.77% in the last hour and +20.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.45K.

AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Market Information

No.481

$ 40.43M
$ 40.43M$ 40.43M

$ 55.45K
$ 55.45K$ 55.45K

$ 40.43M
$ 40.43M$ 40.43M

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

100.00%

2019-03-05 00:00:00

$ 0.0066
$ 0.0066$ 0.0066

ETH

The current Market Cap of AnkrNetwork is $ 40.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.45K. The circulating supply of ANKR is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.43M.

AnkrNetwork Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003966
$ 0.003966$ 0.003966
24H Low
$ 0.004187
$ 0.004187$ 0.004187
24H High

$ 0.003966
$ 0.003966$ 0.003966

$ 0.004187
$ 0.004187$ 0.004187

$ 0.22517936
$ 0.22517936$ 0.22517936

$ 0.000711080622353
$ 0.000711080622353$ 0.000711080622353

-0.77%

-0.54%

+20.75%

+20.75%

About AnkrNetwork

Ankr (ANKR) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create an easier access point for users to leverage cloud computing resources. Ankr's primary function is to provide a marketplace for these resources, allowing users to monetize idle computing power and providing more cost-effective solutions for those who need it. The platform uses a native utility token, ANKR, for transactions within the ecosystem. Ankr operates on a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism and utilizes a multi-chain architecture, enabling it to integrate with various other blockchain platforms. The project's goal is to foster a more open and accessible cloud computing market, contributing to the broader decentralization movement in the tech industry.

Trade AnkrNetwork (ANKR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ANKR spot and futures markets, compare AnkrNetwork trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ANKR/USDT
$0.004046
$0.004046$0.004046
-0.71%
13.73M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AnkrNetwork: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AnkrNetwork (ANKR)

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

AnkrNetwork Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AnkrNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AnkrNetwork Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AnkrNetwork (ANKR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:03:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AnkrNetwork

ANKRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ANKR with leverage. Explore ANKRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ANKR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ANKR
ANKR
USD
USD

1 ANKR = 0.004042 USD