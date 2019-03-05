AnkrNetwork Price(ANKR)
AnkrNetwork price today is $ 0.004043, down 0.54% in the last 24 hours.
The live AnkrNetwork (ANKR) price today is $ 0.004043, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004043 per ANKR.
AnkrNetwork currently ranks #481 by market capitalization at $ 40.43M, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ANKR. During the last 24 hours, ANKR traded between $ 0.003966 (low) and $ 0.004187 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.22517936, while the all-time low was $ 0.000711080622353.
In short-term performance, ANKR moved -0.77% in the last hour and +20.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.45K.
No.481
100.00%
2019-03-05 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of AnkrNetwork is $ 40.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.45K. The circulating supply of ANKR is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.43M.
-0.77%
-0.54%
+20.75%
+20.75%
Ankr (ANKR) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create an easier access point for users to leverage cloud computing resources. Ankr's primary function is to provide a marketplace for these resources, allowing users to monetize idle computing power and providing more cost-effective solutions for those who need it. The platform uses a native utility token, ANKR, for transactions within the ecosystem. Ankr operates on a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism and utilizes a multi-chain architecture, enabling it to integrate with various other blockchain platforms. The project's goal is to foster a more open and accessible cloud computing market, contributing to the broader decentralization movement in the tech industry.
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Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
For a more in-depth understanding of AnkrNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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