AnkrNetwork Price Today

The live AnkrNetwork (ANKR) price today is $ 0.004043, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004043 per ANKR.

AnkrNetwork currently ranks #481 by market capitalization at $ 40.43M, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ANKR. During the last 24 hours, ANKR traded between $ 0.003966 (low) and $ 0.004187 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.22517936, while the all-time low was $ 0.000711080622353.

In short-term performance, ANKR moved -0.77% in the last hour and +20.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.45K.

AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Market Information

Rank No.481 Market Cap $ 40.43M$ 40.43M $ 40.43M Volume (24H) $ 55.45K$ 55.45K $ 55.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.43M$ 40.43M $ 40.43M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Issue Date 2019-03-05 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0066$ 0.0066 $ 0.0066 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of AnkrNetwork is $ 40.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.45K. The circulating supply of ANKR is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.43M.