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The live Xphere price today is 0.016126 USD.XP market cap is 44,840,481.52059154570518 USD. Track real-time XP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Xphere price today is 0.016126 USD.XP market cap is 44,840,481.52059154570518 USD. Track real-time XP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Xphere Price(XP)

1 XP to USD Live Price:

$0.016125
$0.016125$0.016125
+0.20%1D
USD
Xphere (XP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:23:31 (UTC+8)

Xphere Market Statistics

Xphere price today is $ 0.016126, up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.016126 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.015925 - $ 0.016668 USD
Market Capitalization$ 44.84M USD (rank #295)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.13K
Circulating Supply2.78B XP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (50.55%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 88.69M USD
All-Time High$ 0.07993401739626682 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:23:31

Xphere Price Today

The live Xphere (XP) price today is $ 0.016126, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.016126 per XP.

Xphere currently ranks #295 by market capitalization at $ 44.84M, with a circulating supply of 2.78B XP. During the last 24 hours, XP traded between $ 0.015925 (low) and $ 0.016668 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07993401739626682, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309398938708493.

In short-term performance, XP moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.13K.

Xphere (XP) Market Information

No.295

$ 44.84M
$ 44.84M$ 44.84M

$ 69.13K
$ 69.13K$ 69.13K

$ 88.69M
$ 88.69M$ 88.69M

2.78B
2.78B 2.78B

5,500,000,000
5,500,000,000 5,500,000,000

2,780,632,613.20795893
2,780,632,613.20795893 2,780,632,613.20795893

50.55%

XPHERE

The current Market Cap of Xphere is $ 44.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.13K. The circulating supply of XP is 2.78B, with a total supply of 2780632613.20795893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.69M.

Xphere Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.015925
$ 0.015925$ 0.015925
24H Low
$ 0.016668
$ 0.016668$ 0.016668
24H High

$ 0.015925
$ 0.015925$ 0.015925

$ 0.016668
$ 0.016668$ 0.016668

$ 0.07993401739626682
$ 0.07993401739626682$ 0.07993401739626682

$ 0.00309398938708493
$ 0.00309398938708493$ 0.00309398938708493

+0.04%

+0.20%

+0.95%

+0.95%

About Xphere

Experience Points (XP) is a digital asset that aims to incentivize activity and promote engagement within various ecosystems through a rewards-based system. It operates on its own blockchain and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. XP is designed to be earned by users for participating in games, education platforms, and other online activities, with the goal of fostering a more active and engaged user base. The token's issuance model is deflationary, with a maximum supply limit set at 250 billion XP. This crypto asset is typically used within gaming and educational ecosystems, where it functions as a rewards and loyalty token.

Trade Xphere (XP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XP spot and futures markets, compare Xphere trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XP/USDT
$0.01613
$0.01613$0.01613
+0.19%
4.25M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Xphere: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Xphere (XP)

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

Xphere Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Xphere, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Xphere Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Xphere (XP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:23:31 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Xphere

XPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XP with leverage. Explore XPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XP
XP
USD
USD

1 XP = 0.016126 USD