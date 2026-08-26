Xphere Price Today

The live Xphere (XP) price today is $ 0.016126, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.016126 per XP.

Xphere currently ranks #295 by market capitalization at $ 44.84M, with a circulating supply of 2.78B XP. During the last 24 hours, XP traded between $ 0.015925 (low) and $ 0.016668 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07993401739626682, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309398938708493.

In short-term performance, XP moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.13K.

Xphere (XP) Market Information

Rank No.295 Market Cap $ 44.84M$ 44.84M $ 44.84M Volume (24H) $ 69.13K$ 69.13K $ 69.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.69M$ 88.69M $ 88.69M Circulation Supply 2.78B 2.78B 2.78B Max Supply 5,500,000,000 5,500,000,000 5,500,000,000 Total Supply 2,780,632,613.20795893 2,780,632,613.20795893 2,780,632,613.20795893 Circulation Rate 50.55% Public Blockchain XPHERE

The current Market Cap of Xphere is $ 44.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.13K. The circulating supply of XP is 2.78B, with a total supply of 2780632613.20795893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.69M.