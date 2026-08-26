Xphere Price(XP)
Xphere price today is $ 0.016126, up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.
The live Xphere (XP) price today is $ 0.016126, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.016126 per XP.
Xphere currently ranks #295 by market capitalization at $ 44.84M, with a circulating supply of 2.78B XP. During the last 24 hours, XP traded between $ 0.015925 (low) and $ 0.016668 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07993401739626682, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309398938708493.
In short-term performance, XP moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.13K.
No.295
50.55%
XPHERE
The current Market Cap of Xphere is $ 44.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.13K. The circulating supply of XP is 2.78B, with a total supply of 2780632613.20795893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.69M.
+0.04%
+0.20%
+0.95%
+0.95%
Experience Points (XP) is a digital asset that aims to incentivize activity and promote engagement within various ecosystems through a rewards-based system. It operates on its own blockchain and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. XP is designed to be earned by users for participating in games, education platforms, and other online activities, with the goal of fostering a more active and engaged user base. The token's issuance model is deflationary, with a maximum supply limit set at 250 billion XP. This crypto asset is typically used within gaming and educational ecosystems, where it functions as a rewards and loyalty token.
Explore live XP spot and futures markets, compare Xphere trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Xphere: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.
For a more in-depth understanding of Xphere, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on XP with leverage. Explore XPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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