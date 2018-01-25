Zilliqa Price(ZIL)
Zilliqa price today is $ 0.002719, down 3.58% in the last 24 hours.
The live Zilliqa (ZIL) price today is $ 0.002719, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002719 per ZIL.
Zilliqa currently ranks #328 by market capitalization at $ 54.50M, with a circulating supply of 20.04B ZIL. During the last 24 hours, ZIL traded between $ 0.002682 (low) and $ 0.002936 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.25629331, while the all-time low was $ 0.00247720674605.
In short-term performance, ZIL moved +0.85% in the last hour and +11.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.22K.
No.328
95.43%
2018-01-25 00:00:00
ZIL
The current Market Cap of Zilliqa is $ 54.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.22K. The circulating supply of ZIL is 20.04B, with a total supply of 20484319434.628693. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.10M.
+0.85%
-3.58%
+11.98%
+11.98%
Zilliqa (ZIL) is a public, permissionless blockchain designed to offer high throughput and security, aiming to resolve the scalability issues faced by many blockchain platforms. It employs a technique called sharding, which allows the network to process transactions in parallel, thereby increasing its capacity to handle higher transaction volumes. Zilliqa also introduced its own programming language, Scilla, for smart contracts, which is intended to be more secure and amenable to formal verification than existing smart contract languages. Typical uses of Zilliqa include decentralized applications (dApps) and digital advertising, with its high scalability making it particularly suitable for applications requiring high transaction rates.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Zilliqa: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.
For a more in-depth understanding of Zilliqa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on ZIL with leverage. Explore ZILUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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