Zilliqa Price Today

The live Zilliqa (ZIL) price today is $ 0.002719, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002719 per ZIL.

Zilliqa currently ranks #328 by market capitalization at $ 54.50M, with a circulating supply of 20.04B ZIL. During the last 24 hours, ZIL traded between $ 0.002682 (low) and $ 0.002936 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.25629331, while the all-time low was $ 0.00247720674605.

In short-term performance, ZIL moved +0.85% in the last hour and +11.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.22K.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Information

Rank No.328 Market Cap $ 54.50M$ 54.50M $ 54.50M Volume (24H) $ 55.22K$ 55.22K $ 55.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.10M$ 57.10M $ 57.10M Circulation Supply 20.04B 20.04B 20.04B Max Supply 21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000 Total Supply 20,484,319,434.628693 20,484,319,434.628693 20,484,319,434.628693 Circulation Rate 95.43% Issue Date 2018-01-25 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0081$ 0.0081 $ 0.0081 Public Blockchain ZIL

The current Market Cap of Zilliqa is $ 54.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.22K. The circulating supply of ZIL is 20.04B, with a total supply of 20484319434.628693. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.10M.