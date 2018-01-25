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The live Zilliqa price today is 0.002719 USD.ZIL market cap is 54,495,187.777230615665 USD. Track real-time ZIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zilliqa price today is 0.002719 USD.ZIL market cap is 54,495,187.777230615665 USD. Track real-time ZIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is ZIL

ZIL Whitepaper

ZIL Official Website

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ZIL Price Forecast

ZIL History

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Zilliqa Price(ZIL)

1 ZIL to USD Live Price:

$0.002714
$0.002714$0.002714
-3.58%1D
USD
Zilliqa (ZIL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:36:33 (UTC+8)

Zilliqa Market Statistics

Zilliqa price today is $ 0.002719, down 3.58% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002719 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002682 - $ 0.002936 USD
Market Capitalization$ 54.50M USD (rank #328)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.22K
Circulating Supply20.04B ZIL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (95.43%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 57.10M USD
All-Time High$ 0.25629331 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:36:33

Zilliqa Price Today

The live Zilliqa (ZIL) price today is $ 0.002719, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002719 per ZIL.

Zilliqa currently ranks #328 by market capitalization at $ 54.50M, with a circulating supply of 20.04B ZIL. During the last 24 hours, ZIL traded between $ 0.002682 (low) and $ 0.002936 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.25629331, while the all-time low was $ 0.00247720674605.

In short-term performance, ZIL moved +0.85% in the last hour and +11.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.22K.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Information

No.328

$ 54.50M
$ 54.50M$ 54.50M

$ 55.22K
$ 55.22K$ 55.22K

$ 57.10M
$ 57.10M$ 57.10M

20.04B
20.04B 20.04B

21,000,000,000
21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000

20,484,319,434.628693
20,484,319,434.628693 20,484,319,434.628693

95.43%

2018-01-25 00:00:00

$ 0.0081
$ 0.0081$ 0.0081

ZIL

The current Market Cap of Zilliqa is $ 54.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.22K. The circulating supply of ZIL is 20.04B, with a total supply of 20484319434.628693. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.10M.

Zilliqa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002682
$ 0.002682$ 0.002682
24H Low
$ 0.002936
$ 0.002936$ 0.002936
24H High

$ 0.002682
$ 0.002682$ 0.002682

$ 0.002936
$ 0.002936$ 0.002936

$ 0.25629331
$ 0.25629331$ 0.25629331

$ 0.00247720674605
$ 0.00247720674605$ 0.00247720674605

+0.85%

-3.58%

+11.98%

+11.98%

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a public, permissionless blockchain designed to offer high throughput and security, aiming to resolve the scalability issues faced by many blockchain platforms. It employs a technique called sharding, which allows the network to process transactions in parallel, thereby increasing its capacity to handle higher transaction volumes. Zilliqa also introduced its own programming language, Scilla, for smart contracts, which is intended to be more secure and amenable to formal verification than existing smart contract languages. Typical uses of Zilliqa include decentralized applications (dApps) and digital advertising, with its high scalability making it particularly suitable for applications requiring high transaction rates.

Trade Zilliqa (ZIL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZIL spot and futures markets, compare Zilliqa trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZIL/USDT
$0.002709
$0.002709$0.002709
-3.83%
19.84M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Zilliqa: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Zilliqa (ZIL)

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Whitepaper

Zilliqa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zilliqa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zilliqa Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Zilliqa (ZIL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:36:33 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Zilliqa

ZILUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZIL with leverage. Explore ZILUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZIL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZIL
ZIL
USD
USD

1 ZIL = 0.002719 USD