MXN Price Today

The live MXN (MXN) price today is $ 0.0558, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current MXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0558 per MXN.

MXN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- MXN. During the last 24 hours, MXN traded between $ 0.05564 (low) and $ 0.05603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MXN moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.40K.

MXN (MXN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.40K$ 55.40K $ 55.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of MXN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.40K. The circulating supply of MXN is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.