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The live xPayLink price today is 0.0007599 USD.XPLK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XPLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live xPayLink price today is 0.0007599 USD.XPLK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XPLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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xPayLink Price(XPLK)

1 XPLK to USD Live Price:

$0.0007599
$0.0007599$0.0007599
-9.53%1D
USD
xPayLink (XPLK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:24:39 (UTC+8)

xPayLink Market Statistics

xPayLink price today is $ 0.0007599, down 9.53% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0007599 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0007102 - $ 0.001458 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 551.35K
Circulating Supply-- XPLK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 75.99K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:24:39

xPayLink Price Today

The live xPayLink (XPLK) price today is $ 0.0007599, with a 9.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPLK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007599 per XPLK.

xPayLink currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XPLK. During the last 24 hours, XPLK traded between $ 0.0007102 (low) and $ 0.001458 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XPLK moved -0.81% in the last hour and -88.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 551.35K.

xPayLink (XPLK) Market Information

--
----

$ 551.35K
$ 551.35K$ 551.35K

$ 75.99K
$ 75.99K$ 75.99K

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of xPayLink is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 551.35K. The circulating supply of XPLK is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.99K.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0007102
$ 0.0007102$ 0.0007102
24H Low
$ 0.001458
$ 0.001458$ 0.001458
24H High

$ 0.0007102
$ 0.0007102$ 0.0007102

$ 0.001458
$ 0.001458$ 0.001458

--
----

--
----

-0.81%

-9.53%

-88.31%

-88.31%

Trade xPayLink (XPLK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XPLK spot and futures markets, compare xPayLink trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XPLK/USDT
$0.0007599
$0.0007599$0.0007599
-9.53%
485.09M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for xPayLink: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is xPayLink (XPLK)

xPayLink is an AI-native cross-chain payment infrastructure built for AI Agents and autonomous applications. Powered by the x402 payment standard, it enables agents to autonomously execute on-chain payments, settlements, and API transactions across multiple blockchain networks. Through programmable wallets, cross-chain settlement, and developer SDKs, xPayLink aims to become the payment layer for the emerging Agent Economy and AI-driven commerce.

xPayLink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of xPayLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official xPayLink Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About xPayLink (XPLK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:24:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about xPayLink

XPLKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XPLK with leverage. Explore XPLKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XPLK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XPLK
XPLK
USD
USD

1 XPLK = 0.0007599 USD