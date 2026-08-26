xPayLink Price Today

The live xPayLink (XPLK) price today is $ 0.0007599, with a 9.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPLK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007599 per XPLK.

xPayLink currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XPLK. During the last 24 hours, XPLK traded between $ 0.0007102 (low) and $ 0.001458 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XPLK moved -0.81% in the last hour and -88.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 551.35K.

xPayLink (XPLK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 551.35K$ 551.35K $ 551.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.99K$ 75.99K $ 75.99K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of xPayLink is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 551.35K. The circulating supply of XPLK is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.99K.