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The live RollX price today is 0.1314 USD.ROLL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ROLL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RollX price today is 0.1314 USD.ROLL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ROLL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ROLL Price Info

What is ROLL

ROLL Whitepaper

ROLL Official Website

ROLL Tokenomics

ROLL Price Forecast

ROLL History

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RollX Price(ROLL)

1 ROLL to USD Live Price:

$0.1314
$0.1314$0.1314
+0.28%1D
USD
RollX (ROLL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:28:32 (UTC+8)

RollX Market Statistics

RollX price today is $ 0.1314, up 0.28% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1314 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1287 - $ 0.13731 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.00K
Circulating Supply-- ROLL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 131.40M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:28:32

RollX Price Today

The live RollX (ROLL) price today is $ 0.1314, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROLL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1314 per ROLL.

RollX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ROLL. During the last 24 hours, ROLL traded between $ 0.1287 (low) and $ 0.13731 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ROLL moved -0.01% in the last hour and -5.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.00K.

RollX (ROLL) Market Information

--
----

$ 59.00K
$ 59.00K$ 59.00K

$ 131.40M
$ 131.40M$ 131.40M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of RollX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.00K. The circulating supply of ROLL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.40M.

RollX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1287
$ 0.1287$ 0.1287
24H Low
$ 0.13731
$ 0.13731$ 0.13731
24H High

$ 0.1287
$ 0.1287$ 0.1287

$ 0.13731
$ 0.13731$ 0.13731

--
----

--
----

-0.01%

+0.28%

-5.22%

-5.22%

Trade RollX (ROLL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ROLL spot and futures markets, compare RollX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROLL/USDT
$0.13145
$0.13145$0.13145
+0.28%
443.38K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RollX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RollX (ROLL)

RollX is a Base native, decentralized trading platform for spot and perpetual markets, designed to deliver centralized exchange level performance while preserving the transparency and self custody of decentralized finance. It is built to function as a unified liquidity and risk engine for the onchain asset economy, addressing a core structural challenge: transforming asset issuance into deep, efficiently priced, and professionally executed markets. By integrating spot trading, perpetual futures, collateral management, and risk controls into a single coherent architecture, RollX reduces liquidity fragmentation, improves capital efficiency, and enables institutional-grade execution across the Base ecosystem.

RollX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RollX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RollX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RollX (ROLL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:28:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RollX

ROLLUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ROLL with leverage. Explore ROLLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ROLL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ROLL
ROLL
USD
USD

1 ROLL = 0.1314 USD