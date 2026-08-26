RollX Price Today

The live RollX (ROLL) price today is $ 0.1314, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROLL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1314 per ROLL.

RollX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ROLL. During the last 24 hours, ROLL traded between $ 0.1287 (low) and $ 0.13731 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ROLL moved -0.01% in the last hour and -5.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.00K.

RollX (ROLL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 59.00K$ 59.00K $ 59.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 131.40M$ 131.40M $ 131.40M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of RollX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.00K. The circulating supply of ROLL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.40M.