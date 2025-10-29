The live Circle Internet price today is 131.23 USD. Track real-time CRCLON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRCLON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Circle Internet price today is 131.23 USD. Track real-time CRCLON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRCLON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Circle Internet Logo

Circle Internet Price(CRCLON)

1 CRCLON to USD Live Price:

$131,23
$131,23$131,23
-1,21%1D
USD
Circle Internet (CRCLON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:59:57 (UTC+8)

Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 130,62
$ 130,62$ 130,62
24H Low
$ 137,62
$ 137,62$ 137,62
24H High

$ 130,62
$ 130,62$ 130,62

$ 137,62
$ 137,62$ 137,62

$ 157,6281918017911
$ 157,6281918017911$ 157,6281918017911

$ 108,2495922443734
$ 108,2495922443734$ 108,2495922443734

-0,21%

-1,21%

+5,33%

+5,33%

Circle Internet (CRCLON) real-time price is $ 131,23. Over the past 24 hours, CRCLON traded between a low of $ 130,62 and a high of $ 137,62, showing active market volatility. CRCLON's all-time high price is $ 157,6281918017911, while its all-time low price is $ 108,2495922443734.

In terms of short-term performance, CRCLON has changed by -0,21% over the past hour, -1,21% over 24 hours, and +5,33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Circle Internet (CRCLON) Market Information

No.1885

$ 1,76M
$ 1,76M$ 1,76M

$ 57,61K
$ 57,61K$ 57,61K

$ 1,76M
$ 1,76M$ 1,76M

13,45K
13,45K 13,45K

13.448,41956941
13.448,41956941 13.448,41956941

ETH

The current Market Cap of Circle Internet is $ 1,76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57,61K. The circulating supply of CRCLON is 13,45K, with a total supply of 13448.41956941. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1,76M.

Circle Internet (CRCLON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Circle Internet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1,6073-1,21%
30 Days$ -3,44-2,56%
60 Days$ +51,23+64,03%
90 Days$ +51,23+64,03%
Circle Internet Price Change Today

Today, CRCLON recorded a change of $ -1,6073 (-1,21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Circle Internet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -3,44 (-2,56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Circle Internet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRCLON saw a change of $ +51,23 (+64,03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Circle Internet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +51,23 (+64,03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Circle Internet (CRCLON)?

Check out the Circle Internet Price History page now.

What is Circle Internet (CRCLON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Circle Internet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Circle Internet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRCLON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Circle Internet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Circle Internet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Circle Internet Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Circle Internet (CRCLON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Circle Internet (CRCLON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Circle Internet.

Check the Circle Internet price prediction now!

Circle Internet (CRCLON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Circle Internet (CRCLON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRCLON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Circle Internet (CRCLON)

Looking for how to buy Circle Internet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Circle Internet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Circle Internet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Circle Internet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Circle Internet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Circle Internet

How much is Circle Internet (CRCLON) worth today?
The live CRCLON price in USD is 131,23 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRCLON to USD price?
The current price of CRCLON to USD is $ 131,23. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Circle Internet?
The market cap for CRCLON is $ 1,76M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRCLON?
The circulating supply of CRCLON is 13,45K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRCLON?
CRCLON achieved an ATH price of 157,6281918017911 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRCLON?
CRCLON saw an ATL price of 108,2495922443734 USD.
What is the trading volume of CRCLON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRCLON is $ 57,61K USD.
Will CRCLON go higher this year?
CRCLON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRCLON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:59:57 (UTC+8)

Circle Internet (CRCLON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

