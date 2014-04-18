Monero Price(XMR)
Monero price today is $ 439.55, down 1.85% in the last 24 hours.
The live Monero (XMR) price today is $ 439.55, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current XMR to USD conversion rate is $ 439.55 per XMR.
Monero currently ranks #14 by market capitalization at $ 8.25B, with a circulating supply of 18.77M XMR. During the last 24 hours, XMR traded between $ 428 (low) and $ 454.42 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 798.9148649919098, while the all-time low was $ 0.21296699345111847.
In short-term performance, XMR moved +0.02% in the last hour and +6.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.37M.
No.14
0.28%
2014-04-18 00:00:00
XMR
The current Market Cap of Monero is $ 8.25B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.37M. The circulating supply of XMR is 18.77M, with a total supply of 18765082.87637361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.25B.
+0.02%
-1.84%
+6.57%
+6.57%
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014. It is designed to provide secure, private, and untraceable transactions, using a type of cryptography that ensures all transactions are unlinkable and untraceable. Monero operates on an obfuscated public ledger, meaning anyone can broadcast or send transactions, but no outside observer can decipher the source, amount, or destination. It uses a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and employs a unique technology called ring signatures to shuffle users' public keys in order to eliminate the possibility of identifying a particular user. Monero's primary use case is as a medium of exchange for those seeking privacy, with a strong emphasis on decentralization and privacy.
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Monero is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency launched in 2014 that enables confidential and untraceable transactions. Unlike Bitcoin, where transaction details are publicly visible on the blockchain, Monero uses advanced cryptographic techniques to obscure sender and receiver identities, as well as transaction amounts. This can be compared to sending cash through the mail, the contents and sender remain hidden from outside observers.
The development team behind Monero prioritizes privacy and security as core principles, with user accessibility as an important secondary consideration. Monero's privacy protections are enabled by default, making financial confidentiality automatic for all users regardless of their technical expertise. Reflecting the project's strong commitment to privacy values, five of the seven original developers chose to remain pseudonymous.
Monero obscures user data through three key technologies: ring signatures, stealth addresses, and Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT). Ring signatures mix your transaction with others so nobody can determine who actually sent it. Stealth addresses create one-time addresses for each transaction, preventing receivers from being identified. RingCT hides transaction amounts, ensuring complete financial confidentiality.
Monero uses a Proof-of-Work algorithm called RandomX to validate transactions. RandomX is designed to resist specialized mining hardware that could centralize the network. Every Monero transaction is private by default, so you don't need to toggle privacy settings or opt in. This makes Monero fundamentally different from transparent blockchains where anyone can view your entire transaction history.
Bitcoin transactions are public and traceable, while Monero provides total anonymity by default. Bitcoin's blockchain is transparent, allowing anyone to see transaction amounts, addresses, and balances. Monero's blockchain hides all this information through its privacy technology.
Bitcoin mining now requires expensive specialized equipment, while Monero deliberately uses CPU-friendly algorithms so regular computers can participate in mining.
Fungibility is another key difference. Since Bitcoin transactions are traceable, some coins can become "tainted" by association with past illicit activity. Monero's untraceable transactions mean each coin remains fully interchangeable and retains its full value regardless of transaction history.
Both cryptocurrencies serve different purposes: Bitcoin for transparent value storage and Monero for private transactions.
Monero prioritizes CPUs over GPUs and ASICs, allowing ordinary computers to participate in mining. This accessibility is intentional. Monero's RandomX algorithm is designed to prevent mining centralization. You can mine solo, join mining pools, or use cloud mining services.
But is it profitable in 2025? That depends on your electricity costs and hardware. Unlike Bitcoin mining, which requires industrial setups, you might break even with a decent CPU and cheap power. Profitability calculators can help estimate returns based on your hashrate and electricity rates.
In October 2021, Monero introduced P2Pool, a decentralized mining pool that gives miners full control while combining resources. Mining Monero supports network decentralization while potentially earning rewards.
As of October 2025, Monero trades around $287 to $314 with a market capitalization exceeding $5.7 billion. Monero currently ranks among the top 30 cryptocurrencies globally. The coin has experienced 24-hour trading volumes exceeding $220 million, demonstrating healthy market activity.
Monero's price historically responds to privacy concerns in the crypto space. When governments increase surveillance or exchanges face data breaches, privacy coins often gain attention. Monero reached an all-time high of $517.62, though like all cryptocurrencies, it experiences significant volatility.
Recent market sentiment shows cautious optimism as institutional crypto adoption grows while regulatory scrutiny on privacy coins intensifies.
Monero serves a specific market need: truly private digital transactions. Monero provides anonymity compared to other cryptocurrencies like BTC, as recipients don't need to reveal their public addresses. This makes it valuable for legitimate privacy-conscious users, though it faces regulatory challenges.
Some countries and regions, including the UAE and Japan, have banned privacy coins entirely. The investment case depends on whether you believe financial privacy will remain important as digital payments grow. Risks include potential delisting from major exchanges and stricter regulations. However, Monero's established community, ongoing development, and real-world use cases provide fundamental support.
Consider your risk tolerance and local regulations before investing.
MEXC stands out as a premier destination for trading Monero. The platform offers multiple Monero trading pairs, including XMR/USDT and XMR/USDC, giving you flexibility in how you acquire your coins.
Why choose MEXC for your Monero purchases? You'll benefit from competitive trading fees, deep liquidity ensuring smooth order execution, and a user-friendly interface suitable for beginners. MEXC provides real-time Monero to USD price tracking, live charts, and comprehensive market data to help you make informed decisions. The platform supports both Spot trading and advanced features for experienced traders. With robust security measures and responsive customer support, MEXC makes buying Monero straightforward and secure.
Acquiring your first XMR is straightforward, often simpler than opening a traditional bank account.
Start with amounts you're comfortable investing while learning the platform.
For a more in-depth understanding of Monero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on XMR with leverage. Explore XMRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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