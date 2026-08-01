Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live MANTRA price today is 0.004204 USD.MANTRA market cap is 22,217,839.7442749618286 USD. Track real-time MANTRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MANTRA price today is 0.004204 USD.MANTRA market cap is 22,217,839.7442749618286 USD. Track real-time MANTRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MANTRA

MANTRA Price Info

What is MANTRA

MANTRA Whitepaper

MANTRA Official Website

MANTRA Tokenomics

MANTRA Price Forecast

MANTRA History

MANTRA Buying Guide

MANTRA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MANTRA Spot

MANTRA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MANTRA Logo

MANTRA Price(MANTRA)

1 MANTRA to USD Live Price:

$0.004208
$0.004208$0.004208
-1.59%1D
USD
MANTRA (MANTRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:42:01 (UTC+8)

MANTRA Market Statistics

MANTRA price today is $ 0.004204, down 1.59% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.004204 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.004155 - $ 0.004397 USD
Market Capitalization$ 22.22M USD (rank #458)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.88K
Circulating Supply5.28B MANTRA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (52.84%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 42.04M USD
All-Time High$ 0.02659060384098183 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:42:01

MANTRA Price Today

The live MANTRA (MANTRA) price today is $ 0.004204, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANTRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004204 per MANTRA.

MANTRA currently ranks #458 by market capitalization at $ 22.22M, with a circulating supply of 5.28B MANTRA. During the last 24 hours, MANTRA traded between $ 0.004155 (low) and $ 0.004397 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02659060384098183, while the all-time low was $ 0.00655654975611917.

In short-term performance, MANTRA moved -2.17% in the last hour and -9.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.88K.

MANTRA (MANTRA) Market Information

No.458

$ 22.22M
$ 22.22M$ 22.22M

$ 55.88K
$ 55.88K$ 55.88K

$ 42.04M
$ 42.04M$ 42.04M

5.28B
5.28B 5.28B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

7,237,657,438.02854852
7,237,657,438.02854852 7,237,657,438.02854852

52.84%

MANTRA

The current Market Cap of MANTRA is $ 22.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.88K. The circulating supply of MANTRA is 5.28B, with a total supply of 7237657438.02854852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.04M.

MANTRA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004155
$ 0.004155$ 0.004155
24H Low
$ 0.004397
$ 0.004397$ 0.004397
24H High

$ 0.004155
$ 0.004155$ 0.004155

$ 0.004397
$ 0.004397$ 0.004397

$ 0.02659060384098183
$ 0.02659060384098183$ 0.02659060384098183

$ 0.00655654975611917
$ 0.00655654975611917$ 0.00655654975611917

-2.17%

-1.59%

-9.93%

-9.93%

Trade MANTRA (MANTRA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MANTRA spot and futures markets, compare MANTRA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MANTRA/USDT
$0.004206
$0.004206$0.004206
-1.60%
13.10M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MANTRA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MANTRA (MANTRA)

MANTRA is a real world asset (RWA) ecosystem designed to bring regulated financial assets onchain. It combines licensed virtual asset infrastructure with a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 purpose-built for tokenized RWAs and compliant digital asset applications.

MANTRA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MANTRA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MANTRA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MANTRA (MANTRA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:42:01 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MANTRA

MANTRAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MANTRA with leverage. Explore MANTRAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1343
$0.1343$0.1343

+347.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0933
$1.0933$1.0933

+993.30%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008941
$0.008941$0.008941

+16.43%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7121
$0.7121$0.7121

-3.66%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4986
$2.4986$2.4986

-3.90%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0933
$1.0933$1.0933

+993.30%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1343
$0.1343$0.1343

+347.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034259
$0.034259$0.034259

+21.52%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0185680
$0.0185680$0.0185680

+13.51%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006469
$0.0006469$0.0006469

+4.25%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MANTRA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MANTRA
MANTRA
USD
USD

1 MANTRA = 0.004204 USD