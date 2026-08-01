MANTRA Price Today

The live MANTRA (MANTRA) price today is $ 0.004204, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANTRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004204 per MANTRA.

MANTRA currently ranks #458 by market capitalization at $ 22.22M, with a circulating supply of 5.28B MANTRA. During the last 24 hours, MANTRA traded between $ 0.004155 (low) and $ 0.004397 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02659060384098183, while the all-time low was $ 0.00655654975611917.

In short-term performance, MANTRA moved -2.17% in the last hour and -9.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.88K.

MANTRA (MANTRA) Market Information

Rank No.458 Market Cap $ 22.22M$ 22.22M $ 22.22M Volume (24H) $ 55.88K$ 55.88K $ 55.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.04M$ 42.04M $ 42.04M Circulation Supply 5.28B 5.28B 5.28B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 7,237,657,438.02854852 7,237,657,438.02854852 7,237,657,438.02854852 Circulation Rate 52.84% Public Blockchain MANTRA

The current Market Cap of MANTRA is $ 22.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.88K. The circulating supply of MANTRA is 5.28B, with a total supply of 7237657438.02854852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.04M.