The live Intel price today is 41.18 USD. Track real-time INTCON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INTCON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Intel price today is 41.18 USD. Track real-time INTCON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INTCON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About INTCON

INTCON Price Info

INTCON Official Website

INTCON Tokenomics

INTCON Price Forecast

INTCON History

INTCON Buying Guide

INTCON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

INTCON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Intel Logo

Intel Price(INTCON)

1 INTCON to USD Live Price:

$41.2
$41.2$41.2
-0.84%1D
USD
Intel (INTCON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:09:53 (UTC+8)

Intel (INTCON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 40.97
$ 40.97$ 40.97
24H Low
$ 42.16
$ 42.16$ 42.16
24H High

$ 40.97
$ 40.97$ 40.97

$ 42.16
$ 42.16$ 42.16

$ 42.38863945727811
$ 42.38863945727811$ 42.38863945727811

$ 23.741402264383435
$ 23.741402264383435$ 23.741402264383435

-0.08%

-0.84%

+11.99%

+11.99%

Intel (INTCON) real-time price is $ 41.18. Over the past 24 hours, INTCON traded between a low of $ 40.97 and a high of $ 42.16, showing active market volatility. INTCON's all-time high price is $ 42.38863945727811, while its all-time low price is $ 23.741402264383435.

In terms of short-term performance, INTCON has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -0.84% over 24 hours, and +11.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Intel (INTCON) Market Information

No.1838

$ 2.01M
$ 2.01M$ 2.01M

$ 58.55K
$ 58.55K$ 58.55K

$ 2.01M
$ 2.01M$ 2.01M

48.75K
48.75K 48.75K

48,748.25647219
48,748.25647219 48,748.25647219

ETH

The current Market Cap of Intel is $ 2.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.55K. The circulating supply of INTCON is 48.75K, with a total supply of 48748.25647219. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.01M.

Intel (INTCON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Intel for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.349-0.84%
30 Days$ +6.93+20.23%
60 Days$ +26.18+174.53%
90 Days$ +26.18+174.53%
Intel Price Change Today

Today, INTCON recorded a change of $ -0.349 (-0.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Intel 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +6.93 (+20.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Intel 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INTCON saw a change of $ +26.18 (+174.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Intel 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +26.18 (+174.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Intel (INTCON)?

Check out the Intel Price History page now.

What is Intel (INTCON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Intel is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Intel investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INTCON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Intel on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Intel buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Intel Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Intel (INTCON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Intel (INTCON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Intel.

Check the Intel price prediction now!

Intel (INTCON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Intel (INTCON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INTCON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Intel (INTCON)

Looking for how to buy Intel? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Intel on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INTCON to Local Currencies

1 Intel(INTCON) to VND
1,083,651.7
1 Intel(INTCON) to AUD
A$62.5936
1 Intel(INTCON) to GBP
30.885
1 Intel(INTCON) to EUR
35.4148
1 Intel(INTCON) to USD
$41.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to MYR
RM172.1324
1 Intel(INTCON) to TRY
1,727.0892
1 Intel(INTCON) to JPY
¥6,259.36
1 Intel(INTCON) to ARS
ARS$59,166.6004
1 Intel(INTCON) to RUB
3,294.4
1 Intel(INTCON) to INR
3,640.312
1 Intel(INTCON) to IDR
Rp686,333.0588
1 Intel(INTCON) to PHP
2,422.6194
1 Intel(INTCON) to EGP
￡E.1,947.814
1 Intel(INTCON) to BRL
R$220.7248
1 Intel(INTCON) to CAD
C$57.2402
1 Intel(INTCON) to BDT
5,041.2556
1 Intel(INTCON) to NGN
59,854.3064
1 Intel(INTCON) to COP
$160,859.375
1 Intel(INTCON) to ZAR
R.708.296
1 Intel(INTCON) to UAH
1,731.619
1 Intel(INTCON) to TZS
T.Sh.101,179.26
1 Intel(INTCON) to VES
Bs9,018.42
1 Intel(INTCON) to CLP
$38,709.2
1 Intel(INTCON) to PKR
Rs11,570.3446
1 Intel(INTCON) to KZT
21,974.0598
1 Intel(INTCON) to THB
฿1,334.232
1 Intel(INTCON) to TWD
NT$1,261.3434
1 Intel(INTCON) to AED
د.إ151.1306
1 Intel(INTCON) to CHF
Fr32.944
1 Intel(INTCON) to HKD
HK$319.9686
1 Intel(INTCON) to AMD
֏15,753.409
1 Intel(INTCON) to MAD
.د.م379.2678
1 Intel(INTCON) to MXN
$760.5946
1 Intel(INTCON) to SAR
ريال154.425
1 Intel(INTCON) to ETB
Br6,308.776
1 Intel(INTCON) to KES
KSh5,324.1622
1 Intel(INTCON) to JOD
د.أ29.19662
1 Intel(INTCON) to PLN
150.307
1 Intel(INTCON) to RON
лв180.3684
1 Intel(INTCON) to SEK
kr387.5038
1 Intel(INTCON) to BGN
лв68.7706
1 Intel(INTCON) to HUF
Ft13,795.3
1 Intel(INTCON) to CZK
865.1918
1 Intel(INTCON) to KWD
د.ك12.60108
1 Intel(INTCON) to ILS
133.835
1 Intel(INTCON) to BOB
Bs284.142
1 Intel(INTCON) to AZN
70.006
1 Intel(INTCON) to TJS
SM378.856
1 Intel(INTCON) to GEL
112.0096
1 Intel(INTCON) to AOA
Kz37,745.1762
1 Intel(INTCON) to BHD
.د.ب15.48368
1 Intel(INTCON) to BMD
$41.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to DKK
kr264.7874
1 Intel(INTCON) to HNL
L1,081.7986
1 Intel(INTCON) to MUR
1,874.1018
1 Intel(INTCON) to NAD
$704.5898
1 Intel(INTCON) to NOK
kr412.2118
1 Intel(INTCON) to NZD
$71.2414
1 Intel(INTCON) to PAB
B/.41.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to PGK
K174.1914
1 Intel(INTCON) to QAR
ر.ق149.8952
1 Intel(INTCON) to RSD
дин.4,162.0626
1 Intel(INTCON) to UZS
soʻm496,144.4642
1 Intel(INTCON) to ALL
L3,413.4102
1 Intel(INTCON) to ANG
ƒ73.7122
1 Intel(INTCON) to AWG
ƒ73.7122
1 Intel(INTCON) to BBD
$82.36
1 Intel(INTCON) to BAM
KM69.1824
1 Intel(INTCON) to BIF
Fr122,181.06
1 Intel(INTCON) to BND
$53.1222
1 Intel(INTCON) to BSD
$41.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to JMD
$6,608.5664
1 Intel(INTCON) to KHR
165,381.3508
1 Intel(INTCON) to KMF
Fr17,419.14
1 Intel(INTCON) to LAK
895,217.3734
1 Intel(INTCON) to LKR
රු12,535.6038
1 Intel(INTCON) to MDL
L695.942
1 Intel(INTCON) to MGA
Ar186,334.5584
1 Intel(INTCON) to MOP
P329.44
1 Intel(INTCON) to MVR
630.054
1 Intel(INTCON) to MWK
MK71,493.0098
1 Intel(INTCON) to MZN
MT2,631.8138
1 Intel(INTCON) to NPR
रु5,808.0272
1 Intel(INTCON) to PYG
292,048.56
1 Intel(INTCON) to RWF
Fr59,752.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to SBD
$338.9114
1 Intel(INTCON) to SCR
568.284
1 Intel(INTCON) to SRD
$1,628.2572
1 Intel(INTCON) to SVC
$359.9132
1 Intel(INTCON) to SZL
L704.5898
1 Intel(INTCON) to TMT
m144.5418
1 Intel(INTCON) to TND
د.ت120.90448
1 Intel(INTCON) to TTD
$278.7886
1 Intel(INTCON) to UGX
Sh143,471.12
1 Intel(INTCON) to XAF
Fr23,266.7
1 Intel(INTCON) to XCD
$111.186
1 Intel(INTCON) to XOF
Fr23,266.7
1 Intel(INTCON) to XPF
Fr4,200.36
1 Intel(INTCON) to BWP
P548.1058
1 Intel(INTCON) to BZD
$82.7718
1 Intel(INTCON) to CVE
$3,908.8056
1 Intel(INTCON) to DJF
Fr7,288.86
1 Intel(INTCON) to DOP
$2,643.756
1 Intel(INTCON) to DZD
د.ج5,331.1628
1 Intel(INTCON) to FJD
$93.0668
1 Intel(INTCON) to GNF
Fr358,060.1
1 Intel(INTCON) to GTQ
Q315.027
1 Intel(INTCON) to GYD
$8,614.856
1 Intel(INTCON) to ISK
kr5,106.32

Intel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Intel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Intel Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Intel

How much is Intel (INTCON) worth today?
The live INTCON price in USD is 41.18 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current INTCON to USD price?
The current price of INTCON to USD is $ 41.18. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Intel?
The market cap for INTCON is $ 2.01M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of INTCON?
The circulating supply of INTCON is 48.75K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of INTCON?
INTCON achieved an ATH price of 42.38863945727811 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of INTCON?
INTCON saw an ATL price of 23.741402264383435 USD.
What is the trading volume of INTCON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for INTCON is $ 58.55K USD.
Will INTCON go higher this year?
INTCON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out INTCON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:09:53 (UTC+8)

Intel (INTCON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INTCON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INTCON
INTCON
USD
USD

1 INTCON = 41.18 USD

Trade INTCON

INTCON/USDT
$41.2
$41.2$41.2
-0.92%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,537.71
$111,537.71$111,537.71

+0.02%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,943.85
$3,943.85$3,943.85

-0.20%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02770
$0.02770$0.02770

-24.70%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.63
$195.63$195.63

-0.56%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0016
$3.0016$3.0016

+14.65%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,943.85
$3,943.85$3,943.85

-0.20%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,537.71
$111,537.71$111,537.71

+0.02%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.63
$195.63$195.63

-0.56%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5989
$2.5989$2.5989

-1.04%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19581
$0.19581$0.19581

+2.45%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7874
$0.7874$0.7874

+3,049.60%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000031870
$0.00000000000031870$0.00000000000031870

+458.73%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00749
$0.00749$0.00749

+274.50%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001800
$0.00001800$0.00001800

+257.85%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.008460
$0.008460$0.008460

+171.76%