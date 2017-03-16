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The live Qtum price today is 0.8537 USD.QTUM market cap is 90,530,999.8113 USD. Track real-time QTUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Qtum price today is 0.8537 USD.QTUM market cap is 90,530,999.8113 USD. Track real-time QTUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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QTUM Price Info

What is QTUM

QTUM Whitepaper

QTUM Official Website

QTUM Tokenomics

QTUM Price Forecast

QTUM History

QTUM Buying Guide

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Qtum Price(QTUM)

1 QTUM to USD Live Price:

$0.8537
$0.8537$0.8537
-1.71%1D
USD
Qtum (QTUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:11:44 (UTC+8)

Qtum Market Statistics

Qtum price today is $ 0.8537, down 1.71% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.8537 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.8418 - $ 0.8956 USD
Market Capitalization$ 90.53M USD (rank #279)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.21K
Circulating Supply106.05M QTUM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (98.35%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 92.05M USD
All-Time High$ 106.8759994506836 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:11:44

Qtum Price Today

The live Qtum (QTUM) price today is $ 0.8537, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current QTUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.8537 per QTUM.

Qtum currently ranks #279 by market capitalization at $ 90.53M, with a circulating supply of 106.05M QTUM. During the last 24 hours, QTUM traded between $ 0.8418 (low) and $ 0.8956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 106.8759994506836, while the all-time low was $ 0.651946325018297.

In short-term performance, QTUM moved +0.93% in the last hour and +24.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.21K.

Qtum (QTUM) Market Information

No.279

$ 90.53M
$ 90.53M$ 90.53M

$ 59.21K
$ 59.21K$ 59.21K

$ 92.05M
$ 92.05M$ 92.05M

106.05M
106.05M 106.05M

107,822,406
107,822,406 107,822,406

107,822,406
107,822,406 107,822,406

98.35%

2017-03-16 00:00:00

$ 0.38
$ 0.38$ 0.38

QTUM

The current Market Cap of Qtum is $ 90.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.21K. The circulating supply of QTUM is 106.05M, with a total supply of 107822406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.05M.

Qtum Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.8418
$ 0.8418$ 0.8418
24H Low
$ 0.8956
$ 0.8956$ 0.8956
24H High

$ 0.8418
$ 0.8418$ 0.8418

$ 0.8956
$ 0.8956$ 0.8956

$ 106.8759994506836
$ 106.8759994506836$ 106.8759994506836

$ 0.651946325018297
$ 0.651946325018297$ 0.651946325018297

+0.93%

-1.71%

+24.68%

+24.68%

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a hybrid blockchain platform that combines the strengths of Bitcoin's UTXO transaction model and Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. It is designed to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and mobile-focused solutions. Qtum utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is less energy-intensive than Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. The platform's native token, QTUM, is used for executing smart contracts and participating in the network's governance. Qtum's unique design and focus on mobile compatibility positions it as a versatile tool in the blockchain ecosystem, catering to a wide range of use cases from finance to supply chain management.

Trade Qtum (QTUM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live QTUM spot and futures markets, compare Qtum trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QTUM/USDT
$0.8539
$0.8539$0.8539
-1.71%
68.04K (USDT)
QTUM/USDC
$0.8521
$0.8521$0.8521
-1.91%
61.24K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Qtum: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Qtum (QTUM)

Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.

Whitepaper

Qtum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Qtum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Qtum Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Qtum (QTUM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:11:44 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Qtum

QTUMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on QTUM with leverage. Explore QTUMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

QTUM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QTUM
QTUM
USD
USD

1 QTUM = 0.8537 USD