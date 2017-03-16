Qtum Price Today

The live Qtum (QTUM) price today is $ 0.8537, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current QTUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.8537 per QTUM.

Qtum currently ranks #279 by market capitalization at $ 90.53M, with a circulating supply of 106.05M QTUM. During the last 24 hours, QTUM traded between $ 0.8418 (low) and $ 0.8956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 106.8759994506836, while the all-time low was $ 0.651946325018297.

In short-term performance, QTUM moved +0.93% in the last hour and +24.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.21K.

Qtum (QTUM) Market Information

Rank No.279 Market Cap $ 90.53M$ 90.53M $ 90.53M Volume (24H) $ 59.21K$ 59.21K $ 59.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.05M$ 92.05M $ 92.05M Circulation Supply 106.05M 106.05M 106.05M Max Supply 107,822,406 107,822,406 107,822,406 Total Supply 107,822,406 107,822,406 107,822,406 Circulation Rate 98.35% Issue Date 2017-03-16 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.38$ 0.38 $ 0.38 Public Blockchain QTUM

The current Market Cap of Qtum is $ 90.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.21K. The circulating supply of QTUM is 106.05M, with a total supply of 107822406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.05M.