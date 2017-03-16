Qtum Price(QTUM)
Qtum price today is $ 0.8537, down 1.71% in the last 24 hours.
The live Qtum (QTUM) price today is $ 0.8537, with a 1.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current QTUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.8537 per QTUM.
Qtum currently ranks #279 by market capitalization at $ 90.53M, with a circulating supply of 106.05M QTUM. During the last 24 hours, QTUM traded between $ 0.8418 (low) and $ 0.8956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 106.8759994506836, while the all-time low was $ 0.651946325018297.
In short-term performance, QTUM moved +0.93% in the last hour and +24.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.21K.
No.279
98.35%
2017-03-16 00:00:00
QTUM
The current Market Cap of Qtum is $ 90.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.21K. The circulating supply of QTUM is 106.05M, with a total supply of 107822406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.05M.
+0.93%
-1.71%
+24.68%
+24.68%
Qtum (QTUM) is a hybrid blockchain platform that combines the strengths of Bitcoin's UTXO transaction model and Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. It is designed to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and mobile-focused solutions. Qtum utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is less energy-intensive than Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. The platform's native token, QTUM, is used for executing smart contracts and participating in the network's governance. Qtum's unique design and focus on mobile compatibility positions it as a versatile tool in the blockchain ecosystem, catering to a wide range of use cases from finance to supply chain management.
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Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.
For a more in-depth understanding of Qtum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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