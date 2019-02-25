FET Price Today

The live FET (FET) price today is $ 0.1674, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current FET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1674 per FET.

FET currently ranks #85 by market capitalization at $ 378.14M, with a circulating supply of 2.26B FET. During the last 24 hours, FET traded between $ 0.1666 (low) and $ 0.1799 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.474265080421965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00827034467596.

In short-term performance, FET moved -0.78% in the last hour and +38.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10M.

FET (FET) Market Information

Rank No.85 Market Cap $ 378.14M$ 378.14M $ 378.14M Volume (24H) $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 455.24M$ 455.24M $ 455.24M Circulation Supply 2.26B 2.26B 2.26B Max Supply 2,719,493,897 2,719,493,897 2,719,493,897 Total Supply 2,714,384,546.672 2,714,384,546.672 2,714,384,546.672 Circulation Rate 83.06% Market Share 0.02% Issue Date 2019-02-25 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0867$ 0.0867 $ 0.0867 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of FET is $ 378.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10M. The circulating supply of FET is 2.26B, with a total supply of 2714384546.672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 455.24M.