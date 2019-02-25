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The live FET price today is 0.1674 USD.FET market cap is 378,136,695.124003949226 USD. Track real-time FET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FET price today is 0.1674 USD.FET market cap is 378,136,695.124003949226 USD. Track real-time FET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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FET Price(FET)

1 FET to USD Live Price:

$0.1674
$0.1674$0.1674
-1.93%1D
USD
FET (FET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:09:49 (UTC+8)

FET Market Statistics

FET price today is $ 0.1674, down 1.93% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1674 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1666 - $ 0.1799 USD
Market Capitalization$ 378.14M USD (rank #85)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.10M
Circulating Supply2.26B FET of 100,000,000,000 max supply (83.06%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 455.24M USD
All-Time High$ 3.474265080421965 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:09:49

FET Price Today

The live FET (FET) price today is $ 0.1674, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current FET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1674 per FET.

FET currently ranks #85 by market capitalization at $ 378.14M, with a circulating supply of 2.26B FET. During the last 24 hours, FET traded between $ 0.1666 (low) and $ 0.1799 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.474265080421965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00827034467596.

In short-term performance, FET moved -0.78% in the last hour and +38.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10M.

FET (FET) Market Information

No.85

$ 378.14M
$ 378.14M$ 378.14M

$ 1.10M
$ 1.10M$ 1.10M

$ 455.24M
$ 455.24M$ 455.24M

2.26B
2.26B 2.26B

2,719,493,897
2,719,493,897 2,719,493,897

2,714,384,546.672
2,714,384,546.672 2,714,384,546.672

83.06%

0.02%

2019-02-25 00:00:00

$ 0.0867
$ 0.0867$ 0.0867

ETH

The current Market Cap of FET is $ 378.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10M. The circulating supply of FET is 2.26B, with a total supply of 2714384546.672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 455.24M.

FET Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1666
$ 0.1666$ 0.1666
24H Low
$ 0.1799
$ 0.1799$ 0.1799
24H High

$ 0.1666
$ 0.1666$ 0.1666

$ 0.1799
$ 0.1799$ 0.1799

$ 3.474265080421965
$ 3.474265080421965$ 3.474265080421965

$ 0.00827034467596
$ 0.00827034467596$ 0.00827034467596

-0.78%

-1.93%

+38.34%

+38.34%

About FET

Fetch.ai (FET) is a blockchain-based platform designed to facilitate the creation of decentralized digital economies. It leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable autonomous agents to perform tasks such as data provision and analysis, and complex problem-solving. The native token, FET, is used as the medium of exchange within the Fetch.ai ecosystem, facilitating transactions and incentivizing participation. The platform's consensus mechanism is based on a variant of Proof-of-Stake, and it aims to foster the development of applications in sectors such as finance, transportation, energy, and supply chain management.

Trade FET (FET) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FET spot and futures markets, compare FET trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FET/USDT
$0.1673
$0.1673$0.1673
-1.87%
6.39M (USDT)
FET/USDC
$0.1672
$0.1672$0.1672
-1.87%
319.22K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FET: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FET (FET)

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

Whitepaper

FET Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FET Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FET (FET)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:09:49 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FET

FETUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FET with leverage. Explore FETUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FET
FET
USD
USD

1 FET = 0.1674 USD