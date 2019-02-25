FET Price(FET)
FET price today is $ 0.1674, down 1.93% in the last 24 hours.
The live FET (FET) price today is $ 0.1674, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current FET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1674 per FET.
FET currently ranks #85 by market capitalization at $ 378.14M, with a circulating supply of 2.26B FET. During the last 24 hours, FET traded between $ 0.1666 (low) and $ 0.1799 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.474265080421965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00827034467596.
In short-term performance, FET moved -0.78% in the last hour and +38.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10M.
No.85
83.06%
0.02%
2019-02-25 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of FET is $ 378.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10M. The circulating supply of FET is 2.26B, with a total supply of 2714384546.672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 455.24M.
-0.78%
-1.93%
+38.34%
+38.34%
Fetch.ai (FET) is a blockchain-based platform designed to facilitate the creation of decentralized digital economies. It leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable autonomous agents to perform tasks such as data provision and analysis, and complex problem-solving. The native token, FET, is used as the medium of exchange within the Fetch.ai ecosystem, facilitating transactions and incentivizing participation. The platform's consensus mechanism is based on a variant of Proof-of-Stake, and it aims to foster the development of applications in sectors such as finance, transportation, energy, and supply chain management.
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Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.
For a more in-depth understanding of FET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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