Harmony Price(ONE)
Harmony price today is $ 0.0007233, down 1.43% in the last 24 hours.
The live Harmony (ONE) price today is $ 0.0007233, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007233 per ONE.
Harmony currently ranks #683 by market capitalization at $ 10.82M, with a circulating supply of 14.96B ONE. During the last 24 hours, ONE traded between $ 0.000715 (low) and $ 0.0007762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3798319197326405, while the all-time low was $ 0.00125670166096.
In short-term performance, ONE moved -2.04% in the last hour and -0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 146.31K.
No.683
2019-06-01 00:00:00
ONE
The current Market Cap of Harmony is $ 10.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 146.31K. The circulating supply of ONE is 14.96B, with a total supply of 14957704670.76291392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.82M.
-2.04%
-1.43%
-0.14%
-0.14%
Harmony (ONE) is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate the creation and use of decentralized applications (DApps). The network aims to innovate the way decentralized applications work by focusing on random state sharding, which allows creating multiple shards that process transactions and smart contracts concurrently. Harmony's ONE token serves as the native utility token of the platform, used for various purposes such as paying for transaction fees, staking, and participating in the network's governance. With its unique infrastructure and high-throughput, low-latency consensus model, Harmony aims to provide a scalable and secure blockchain environment for developers, users, and businesses.
Explore live ONE spot and futures markets, compare Harmony trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Harmony: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain with key innovations in state sharding and peer-to-peer networking.
For a more in-depth understanding of Harmony, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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