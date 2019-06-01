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The live Harmony price today is 0.0007233 USD.ONE market cap is 10,818,907.788362815638336 USD. Track real-time ONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Harmony price today is 0.0007233 USD.ONE market cap is 10,818,907.788362815638336 USD. Track real-time ONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Harmony Price(ONE)

1 ONE to USD Live Price:

$0.0007233
$0.0007233$0.0007233
-1.43%1D
USD
Harmony (ONE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:30:05 (UTC+8)

Harmony Market Statistics

Harmony price today is $ 0.0007233, down 1.43% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0007233 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000715 - $ 0.0007762 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.82M USD (rank #683)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 146.31K
Circulating Supply14.96B ONE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 10.82M USD
All-Time High$ 0.3798319197326405 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:30:05

Harmony Price Today

The live Harmony (ONE) price today is $ 0.0007233, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007233 per ONE.

Harmony currently ranks #683 by market capitalization at $ 10.82M, with a circulating supply of 14.96B ONE. During the last 24 hours, ONE traded between $ 0.000715 (low) and $ 0.0007762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3798319197326405, while the all-time low was $ 0.00125670166096.

In short-term performance, ONE moved -2.04% in the last hour and -0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 146.31K.

Harmony (ONE) Market Information

No.683

$ 10.82M
$ 10.82M$ 10.82M

$ 146.31K
$ 146.31K$ 146.31K

$ 10.82M
$ 10.82M$ 10.82M

14.96B
14.96B 14.96B

--
----

14,957,704,670.76291392
14,957,704,670.76291392 14,957,704,670.76291392

2019-06-01 00:00:00

$ 0.003175
$ 0.003175$ 0.003175

ONE

The current Market Cap of Harmony is $ 10.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 146.31K. The circulating supply of ONE is 14.96B, with a total supply of 14957704670.76291392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.82M.

Harmony Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000715
$ 0.000715$ 0.000715
24H Low
$ 0.0007762
$ 0.0007762$ 0.0007762
24H High

$ 0.000715
$ 0.000715$ 0.000715

$ 0.0007762
$ 0.0007762$ 0.0007762

$ 0.3798319197326405
$ 0.3798319197326405$ 0.3798319197326405

$ 0.00125670166096
$ 0.00125670166096$ 0.00125670166096

-2.04%

-1.43%

-0.14%

-0.14%

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate the creation and use of decentralized applications (DApps). The network aims to innovate the way decentralized applications work by focusing on random state sharding, which allows creating multiple shards that process transactions and smart contracts concurrently. Harmony's ONE token serves as the native utility token of the platform, used for various purposes such as paying for transaction fees, staking, and participating in the network's governance. With its unique infrastructure and high-throughput, low-latency consensus model, Harmony aims to provide a scalable and secure blockchain environment for developers, users, and businesses.

Trade Harmony (ONE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ONE spot and futures markets, compare Harmony trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ONE/USDT
$0.0007233
$0.0007233$0.0007233
-1.39%
196.23M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Harmony: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Harmony (ONE)

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain with key innovations in state sharding and peer-to-peer networking.

Whitepaper

Harmony Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Harmony, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Harmony Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Harmony (ONE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:30:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Harmony

ONEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ONE with leverage. Explore ONEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ONE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ONE
ONE
USD
USD

1 ONE = 0.0007233 USD