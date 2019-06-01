Harmony Price Today

The live Harmony (ONE) price today is $ 0.0007233, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007233 per ONE.

Harmony currently ranks #683 by market capitalization at $ 10.82M, with a circulating supply of 14.96B ONE. During the last 24 hours, ONE traded between $ 0.000715 (low) and $ 0.0007762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3798319197326405, while the all-time low was $ 0.00125670166096.

In short-term performance, ONE moved -2.04% in the last hour and -0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 146.31K.

Harmony (ONE) Market Information

Rank No.683 Market Cap $ 10.82M$ 10.82M $ 10.82M Volume (24H) $ 146.31K$ 146.31K $ 146.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.82M$ 10.82M $ 10.82M Circulation Supply 14.96B 14.96B 14.96B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 14,957,704,670.76291392 14,957,704,670.76291392 14,957,704,670.76291392 Issue Date 2019-06-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.003175$ 0.003175 $ 0.003175 Public Blockchain ONE

The current Market Cap of Harmony is $ 10.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 146.31K. The circulating supply of ONE is 14.96B, with a total supply of 14957704670.76291392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.82M.