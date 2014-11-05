BitShares Price Today

The live BitShares (BTS) price today is $ 0.0011334, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011334 per BTS.

BitShares currently ranks #1433 by market capitalization at $ 3.39M, with a circulating supply of 3.00B BTS. During the last 24 hours, BTS traded between $ 0.001117 (low) and $ 0.001174 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.916782021522522, while the all-time low was $ 0.00085777048422104.

In short-term performance, BTS moved +0.15% in the last hour and +1.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.51K.

BitShares (BTS) Market Information

Rank No.1433 Market Cap $ 3.39M$ 3.39M $ 3.39M Volume (24H) $ 82.51K$ 82.51K $ 82.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.08M$ 4.08M $ 4.08M Circulation Supply 3.00B 3.00B 3.00B Max Supply 3,600,570,502 3,600,570,502 3,600,570,502 Total Supply 2,995,060,000 2,995,060,000 2,995,060,000 Circulation Rate 83.18% Issue Date 2014-11-05 00:00:00 Public Blockchain BTS

The current Market Cap of BitShares is $ 3.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.51K. The circulating supply of BTS is 3.00B, with a total supply of 2995060000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.08M.