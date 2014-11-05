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The live BitShares price today is 0.0011334 USD.BTS market cap is 3,394,601.004 USD. Track real-time BTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BitShares price today is 0.0011334 USD.BTS market cap is 3,394,601.004 USD. Track real-time BTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BitShares Price(BTS)

1 BTS to USD Live Price:

$0.0011334
$0.0011334$0.0011334
-0.53%1D
USD
BitShares (BTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:52:56 (UTC+8)

BitShares Market Statistics

BitShares price today is $ 0.0011334, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0011334 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001117 - $ 0.001174 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.39M USD (rank #1433)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 82.51K
Circulating Supply3.00B BTS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (83.18%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.08M USD
All-Time High$ 0.916782021522522 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:52:56

BitShares Price Today

The live BitShares (BTS) price today is $ 0.0011334, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011334 per BTS.

BitShares currently ranks #1433 by market capitalization at $ 3.39M, with a circulating supply of 3.00B BTS. During the last 24 hours, BTS traded between $ 0.001117 (low) and $ 0.001174 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.916782021522522, while the all-time low was $ 0.00085777048422104.

In short-term performance, BTS moved +0.15% in the last hour and +1.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.51K.

BitShares (BTS) Market Information

No.1433

$ 3.39M
$ 3.39M$ 3.39M

$ 82.51K
$ 82.51K$ 82.51K

$ 4.08M
$ 4.08M$ 4.08M

3.00B
3.00B 3.00B

3,600,570,502
3,600,570,502 3,600,570,502

2,995,060,000
2,995,060,000 2,995,060,000

83.18%

2014-11-05 00:00:00

BTS

The current Market Cap of BitShares is $ 3.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.51K. The circulating supply of BTS is 3.00B, with a total supply of 2995060000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.08M.

BitShares Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001117
$ 0.001117$ 0.001117
24H Low
$ 0.001174
$ 0.001174$ 0.001174
24H High

$ 0.001117
$ 0.001117$ 0.001117

$ 0.001174
$ 0.001174$ 0.001174

$ 0.916782021522522
$ 0.916782021522522$ 0.916782021522522

$ 0.00085777048422104
$ 0.00085777048422104$ 0.00085777048422104

+0.15%

-0.53%

+1.54%

+1.54%

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) is a decentralized platform that aims to leverage blockchain technology to provide a high-performance asset exchange. It was designed to facilitate the trading of digital assets and cryptocurrencies in a secure and efficient manner, with a primary focus on eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing trading costs. The platform utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which is known for its speed and efficiency. BitShares also introduces the concept of "smart coins," which are digital assets that track the value of another asset, such as gold or the US dollar, providing stability in the volatile crypto market.

Trade BitShares (BTS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BTS spot and futures markets, compare BitShares trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTS/USDT
$0.0011334
$0.0011334$0.0011334
-0.57%
72.20M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BitShares: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BitShares (BTS)

The BitShares blockchain is an industrial-grade decentralized platform.

BitShares Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BitShares, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BitShares Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BitShares (BTS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:52:56 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BitShares

BTSUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BTS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTS
BTS
USD
USD

1 BTS = 0.0011333 USD