Real Briefly Price(REALTOKEN)
Real Briefly price today is $ 0.001667, down 5.71% in the last 24 hours.
The live Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) price today is $ 0.001667, with a 5.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current REALTOKEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001667 per REALTOKEN.
Real Briefly currently ranks #1560 by market capitalization at $ 1.11M, with a circulating supply of 663.50M REALTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, REALTOKEN traded between $ 0.00161 (low) and $ 0.001768 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04298055362924102, while the all-time low was $ 0.00319797264090289.
In short-term performance, REALTOKEN moved +0.96% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.08K.
No.1560
66.34%
XRP
The current Market Cap of Real Briefly is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.08K. The circulating supply of REALTOKEN is 663.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.67M.
+0.96%
-5.71%
-0.24%
-0.24%
Explore live REALTOKEN spot and futures markets, compare Real Briefly trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Real Briefly: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Real is a decentralized network powered by Real Token on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed to support the decentralized media and payment industries, which are valued at over approximately $38.5 trillion.
For a more in-depth understanding of Real Briefly, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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