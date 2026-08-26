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The live Real Briefly price today is 0.001667 USD.REALTOKEN market cap is 1,106,053.78380679 USD. Track real-time REALTOKEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Real Briefly price today is 0.001667 USD.REALTOKEN market cap is 1,106,053.78380679 USD. Track real-time REALTOKEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Real Briefly Logo

Real Briefly Price(REALTOKEN)

1 REALTOKEN to USD Live Price:

$0.001667
$0.001667$0.001667
-5.71%1D
USD
Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:18:59 (UTC+8)

Real Briefly Market Statistics

Real Briefly price today is $ 0.001667, down 5.71% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001667 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00161 - $ 0.001768 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.11M USD (rank #1560)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 15.08K
Circulating Supply663.50M REALTOKEN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (66.34%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.67M USD
All-Time High$ 0.04298055362924102 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:18:59

Real Briefly Price Today

The live Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) price today is $ 0.001667, with a 5.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current REALTOKEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001667 per REALTOKEN.

Real Briefly currently ranks #1560 by market capitalization at $ 1.11M, with a circulating supply of 663.50M REALTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, REALTOKEN traded between $ 0.00161 (low) and $ 0.001768 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04298055362924102, while the all-time low was $ 0.00319797264090289.

In short-term performance, REALTOKEN moved +0.96% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.08K.

Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) Market Information

No.1560

$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M

$ 15.08K
$ 15.08K$ 15.08K

$ 1.67M
$ 1.67M$ 1.67M

663.50M
663.50M 663.50M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

66.34%

XRP

The current Market Cap of Real Briefly is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.08K. The circulating supply of REALTOKEN is 663.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.67M.

Real Briefly Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00161
$ 0.00161$ 0.00161
24H Low
$ 0.001768
$ 0.001768$ 0.001768
24H High

$ 0.00161
$ 0.00161$ 0.00161

$ 0.001768
$ 0.001768$ 0.001768

$ 0.04298055362924102
$ 0.04298055362924102$ 0.04298055362924102

$ 0.00319797264090289
$ 0.00319797264090289$ 0.00319797264090289

+0.96%

-5.71%

-0.24%

-0.24%

Trade Real Briefly (REALTOKEN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live REALTOKEN spot and futures markets, compare Real Briefly trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
REALTOKEN/USDT
$0.001667
$0.001667$0.001667
-5.71%
8.89M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Real Briefly: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Real Briefly (REALTOKEN)

Real is a decentralized network powered by Real Token on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed to support the decentralized media and payment industries, which are valued at over approximately $38.5 trillion.

Real Briefly Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Real Briefly, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Real Briefly Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Real Briefly (REALTOKEN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:18:59 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Real Briefly

REALTOKENUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on REALTOKEN with leverage. Explore REALTOKENUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

REALTOKEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

REALTOKEN
REALTOKEN
USD
USD

1 REALTOKEN = 0.001667 USD