mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

V Systems

VSYS/USDT
----
--
24h High
0.0000000
24h Low
0.0000000
24h Volume (VSYS)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000000
24h Low
0.0000000
24h Volume (VSYS)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Overview
Name
VSYS
Issue Time
2019-01-18 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
0.0265 USDT
Max Supply
5,217,805,400
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(VSYS)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy VSYS
Sell VSYS
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountVSYS
TotalUSDT
Available -- VSYS
PriceUSDT
AmountVSYS
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...