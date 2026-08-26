SKALE Price(SKL)
SKALE price today is $ 0.003848, down 2.36% in the last 24 hours.
The live SKALE (SKL) price today is $ 0.003848, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003848 per SKL.
SKALE currently ranks #628 by market capitalization at $ 23.83M, with a circulating supply of 6.19B SKL. During the last 24 hours, SKL traded between $ 0.003775 (low) and $ 0.003989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.22448799, while the all-time low was $ 0.00409820295230545.
In short-term performance, SKL moved +0.36% in the last hour and +17.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.90K.
No.628
88.45%
ETH
The current Market Cap of SKALE is $ 23.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.90K. The circulating supply of SKL is 6.19B, with a total supply of 6342291667. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.94M.
+0.36%
-2.36%
+17.93%
+17.93%
SKALE Network (SKL) is a decentralized Ethereum-compatible network designed to bring scalability to Ethereum and enhance the speed and functionality of the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to provide developers with the ability to execute smart contracts in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. SKL, the native utility token of the SKALE Network, is used for various functions within the ecosystem, including staking, fees for transactions and storage, and rewards for network validators. The network employs a consensus model known as the SKALE consensus, which combines elements of the Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) and the Asynchronous Binary Byzantine Agreement (ABBA) consensus models. The SKALE Network is typically used for decentralized applications (dApps) that require high transaction throughput and low latency.
Explore live SKL spot and futures markets, compare SKALE trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SKALE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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SKALE is an elastic blockchains which are highly performant, decentralized, configurable, Ethereum compatible. SKL is the native token of SKALE, representing the right to work for validators in the network and the right to pledge and acquire relevant resources for principals.
For a more in-depth understanding of SKALE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on SKL with leverage. Explore SKLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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