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The live SKALE price today is 0.003848 USD.SKL market cap is 23,827,371.408776 USD. Track real-time SKL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SKALE price today is 0.003848 USD.SKL market cap is 23,827,371.408776 USD. Track real-time SKL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SKALE Logo

SKALE Price(SKL)

1 SKL to USD Live Price:

$0.003847
$0.003847$0.003847
-2.36%1D
USD
SKALE (SKL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:48:20 (UTC+8)

SKALE Market Statistics

SKALE price today is $ 0.003848, down 2.36% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.003848 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.003775 - $ 0.003989 USD
Market Capitalization$ 23.83M USD (rank #628)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.90K
Circulating Supply6.19B SKL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (88.45%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 26.94M USD
All-Time High$ 1.22448799 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:48:20

SKALE Price Today

The live SKALE (SKL) price today is $ 0.003848, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003848 per SKL.

SKALE currently ranks #628 by market capitalization at $ 23.83M, with a circulating supply of 6.19B SKL. During the last 24 hours, SKL traded between $ 0.003775 (low) and $ 0.003989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.22448799, while the all-time low was $ 0.00409820295230545.

In short-term performance, SKL moved +0.36% in the last hour and +17.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.90K.

SKALE (SKL) Market Information

No.628

$ 23.83M
$ 23.83M$ 23.83M

$ 64.90K
$ 64.90K$ 64.90K

$ 26.94M
$ 26.94M$ 26.94M

6.19B
6.19B 6.19B

7,000,000,000
7,000,000,000 7,000,000,000

6,342,291,667
6,342,291,667 6,342,291,667

88.45%

ETH

The current Market Cap of SKALE is $ 23.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.90K. The circulating supply of SKL is 6.19B, with a total supply of 6342291667. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.94M.

SKALE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003775
$ 0.003775$ 0.003775
24H Low
$ 0.003989
$ 0.003989$ 0.003989
24H High

$ 0.003775
$ 0.003775$ 0.003775

$ 0.003989
$ 0.003989$ 0.003989

$ 1.22448799
$ 1.22448799$ 1.22448799

$ 0.00409820295230545
$ 0.00409820295230545$ 0.00409820295230545

+0.36%

-2.36%

+17.93%

+17.93%

About SKALE

SKALE Network (SKL) is a decentralized Ethereum-compatible network designed to bring scalability to Ethereum and enhance the speed and functionality of the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to provide developers with the ability to execute smart contracts in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. SKL, the native utility token of the SKALE Network, is used for various functions within the ecosystem, including staking, fees for transactions and storage, and rewards for network validators. The network employs a consensus model known as the SKALE consensus, which combines elements of the Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) and the Asynchronous Binary Byzantine Agreement (ABBA) consensus models. The SKALE Network is typically used for decentralized applications (dApps) that require high transaction throughput and low latency.

Trade SKALE (SKL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SKL spot and futures markets, compare SKALE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SKL/USDT
$0.003848
$0.003848$0.003848
-2.28%
16.61M (USDT)
SKL/USDC
$0.003846
$0.003846$0.003846
-2.26%
14.15M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SKALE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SKALE (SKL)

SKALE is an elastic blockchains which are highly performant, decentralized, configurable, Ethereum compatible. SKL is the native token of SKALE, representing the right to work for validators in the network and the right to pledge and acquire relevant resources for principals.

SKALE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SKALE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SKALE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SKALE (SKL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:48:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SKALE

SKLUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SKL with leverage. Explore SKLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SKL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SKL
SKL
USD
USD

1 SKL = 0.003848 USD