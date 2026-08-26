SKALE Price Today

The live SKALE (SKL) price today is $ 0.003848, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003848 per SKL.

SKALE currently ranks #628 by market capitalization at $ 23.83M, with a circulating supply of 6.19B SKL. During the last 24 hours, SKL traded between $ 0.003775 (low) and $ 0.003989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.22448799, while the all-time low was $ 0.00409820295230545.

In short-term performance, SKL moved +0.36% in the last hour and +17.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.90K.

SKALE (SKL) Market Information

Rank No.628 Market Cap $ 23.83M$ 23.83M $ 23.83M Volume (24H) $ 64.90K$ 64.90K $ 64.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.94M$ 26.94M $ 26.94M Circulation Supply 6.19B 6.19B 6.19B Max Supply 7,000,000,000 7,000,000,000 7,000,000,000 Total Supply 6,342,291,667 6,342,291,667 6,342,291,667 Circulation Rate 88.45% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SKALE is $ 23.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.90K. The circulating supply of SKL is 6.19B, with a total supply of 6342291667. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.94M.