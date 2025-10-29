The live iShares Gold Trust price today is 74.29 USD. Track real-time IAUON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore IAUON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live iShares Gold Trust price today is 74.29 USD. Track real-time IAUON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore IAUON price trend easily at MEXC now.

iShares Gold Trust Logo

iShares Gold Trust Price(IAUON)

1 IAUON to USD Live Price:

$74.29
$74.29$74.29
-1.22%1D
USD
iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Live Price Chart
iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 73.9
$ 73.9$ 73.9
24H Low
$ 75.96
$ 75.96$ 75.96
24H High

$ 73.9
$ 73.9$ 73.9

$ 75.96
$ 75.96$ 75.96

$ 82.53676920433921
$ 82.53676920433921$ 82.53676920433921

$ 66.2823140111318
$ 66.2823140111318$ 66.2823140111318

+0.12%

-1.22%

-3.94%

-3.94%

iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) real-time price is $ 74.29. Over the past 24 hours, IAUON traded between a low of $ 73.9 and a high of $ 75.96, showing active market volatility. IAUON's all-time high price is $ 82.53676920433921, while its all-time low price is $ 66.2823140111318.

In terms of short-term performance, IAUON has changed by +0.12% over the past hour, -1.22% over 24 hours, and -3.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Market Information

No.1197

$ 8.88M
$ 8.88M$ 8.88M

$ 60.26K
$ 60.26K$ 60.26K

$ 8.88M
$ 8.88M$ 8.88M

119.51K
119.51K 119.51K

119,512.99506372
119,512.99506372 119,512.99506372

ETH

The current Market Cap of iShares Gold Trust is $ 8.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.26K. The circulating supply of IAUON is 119.51K, with a total supply of 119512.99506372. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.88M.

iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of iShares Gold Trust for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.9175-1.22%
30 Days$ +2.07+2.86%
60 Days$ +24.29+48.58%
90 Days$ +24.29+48.58%
iShares Gold Trust Price Change Today

Today, IAUON recorded a change of $ -0.9175 (-1.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

iShares Gold Trust 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.07 (+2.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

iShares Gold Trust 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IAUON saw a change of $ +24.29 (+48.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

iShares Gold Trust 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +24.29 (+48.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of iShares Gold Trust (IAUON)?

Check out the iShares Gold Trust Price History page now.

What is iShares Gold Trust (IAUON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

iShares Gold Trust is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IAUON staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about iShares Gold Trust on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your iShares Gold Trust buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

iShares Gold Trust Price Prediction (USD)

How much will iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for iShares Gold Trust.

Check the iShares Gold Trust price prediction now!

iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IAUON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy iShares Gold Trust (IAUON)

Looking for how to buy iShares Gold Trust? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase iShares Gold Trust on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IAUON to Local Currencies

1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to VND
1,954,941.35
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to AUD
A$112.9208
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to GBP
55.7175
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to EUR
63.8894
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to USD
$74.29
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MYR
RM310.5322
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TRY
3,115.7226
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to JPY
¥11,292.08
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ARS
ARS$106,738.3862
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to RUB
5,943.2
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to INR
6,567.9789
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to IDR
Rp1,238,166.1714
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to PHP
4,370.4807
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to EGP
￡E.3,513.1741
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BRL
R$398.1944
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to CAD
C$103.2631
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BDT
9,094.5818
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to NGN
107,979.0292
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to COP
$290,195.3125
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ZAR
R.1,276.3022
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to UAH
3,123.8945
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TZS
T.Sh.182,530.53
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to VES
Bs16,269.51
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to CLP
$69,832.6
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to PKR
Rs20,873.2613
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to KZT
39,641.8869
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to THB
฿2,406.2531
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TWD
NT$2,274.7598
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to AED
د.إ272.6443
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to CHF
Fr59.432
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to HKD
HK$577.2333
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to AMD
֏28,419.6395
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MAD
.د.م684.2109
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MXN
$1,372.1363
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SAR
ريال278.5875
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ETB
Br11,381.228
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to KES
KSh9,604.9541
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to JOD
د.أ52.67161
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to PLN
271.1585
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to RON
лв325.3902
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SEK
kr699.0689
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BGN
лв124.0643
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to HUF
Ft24,878.9781
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to CZK
1,560.09
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to KWD
د.ك22.73274
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ILS
241.4425
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BOB
Bs512.601
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to AZN
126.293
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TJS
SM683.468
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to GEL
202.0688
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to AOA
Kz68,093.4711
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BHD
.د.ب27.93304
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BMD
$74.29
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to DKK
kr477.6847
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to HNL
L1,951.5983
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MUR
3,380.9379
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to NAD
$1,271.1019
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to NOK
kr744.3858
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to NZD
$128.5217
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to PAB
B/.74.29
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to PGK
K314.2467
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to QAR
ر.ق270.4156
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to RSD
дин.7,507.7474
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to UZS
soʻm895,060.0351
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ALL
L6,157.8981
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ANG
ƒ132.9791
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to AWG
ƒ132.9791
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BBD
$148.58
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BAM
KM124.8072
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BIF
Fr220,418.43
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BND
$95.8341
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BSD
$74.29
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to JMD
$11,922.0592
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to KHR
298,353.0974
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to KMF
Fr31,424.67
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to LAK
1,614,999.9677
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to LKR
රු22,614.6189
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MDL
L1,255.501
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MGA
Ar336,153.3352
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MOP
P594.32
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MVR
1,136.637
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MWK
MK128,975.6119
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to MZN
MT4,747.8739
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to NPR
रु10,477.8616
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to PYG
526,864.68
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to RWF
Fr107,794.79
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SBD
$611.4067
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SCR
1,025.202
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SRD
$2,937.4266
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SVC
$649.2946
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to SZL
L1,271.1019
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TMT
m260.7579
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TND
د.ت218.11544
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to TTD
$502.9433
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to UGX
Sh258,826.36
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to XAF
Fr41,973.85
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to XCD
$200.583
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to XOF
Fr41,973.85
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to XPF
Fr7,577.58
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BWP
P988.7999
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to BZD
$149.3229
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to CVE
$7,051.6068
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to DJF
Fr13,149.33
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to DOP
$4,769.418
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to DZD
د.ج9,617.5834
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to FJD
$167.8954
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to GNF
Fr645,951.55
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to GTQ
Q568.3185
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to GYD
$15,541.468
1 iShares Gold Trust(IAUON) to ISK
kr9,211.96

For a more in-depth understanding of iShares Gold Trust, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official iShares Gold Trust Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iShares Gold Trust

How much is iShares Gold Trust (IAUON) worth today?
The live IAUON price in USD is 74.29 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IAUON to USD price?
The current price of IAUON to USD is $ 74.29. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of iShares Gold Trust?
The market cap for IAUON is $ 8.88M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IAUON?
The circulating supply of IAUON is 119.51K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IAUON?
IAUON achieved an ATH price of 82.53676920433921 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IAUON?
IAUON saw an ATL price of 66.2823140111318 USD.
What is the trading volume of IAUON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IAUON is $ 60.26K USD.
Will IAUON go higher this year?
IAUON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IAUON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
