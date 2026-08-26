Numbers Protocol Price(NUM)
Numbers Protocol price today is $ 0.002259, up 0.48% in the last 24 hours.
The live Numbers Protocol (NUM) price today is $ 0.002259, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002259 per NUM.
Numbers Protocol currently ranks #1444 by market capitalization at $ 2.04M, with a circulating supply of 901.27M NUM. During the last 24 hours, NUM traded between $ 0.002213 (low) and $ 0.002368 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.54311691079783852, while the all-time low was $ 0.0027708441203384.
In short-term performance, NUM moved -0.88% in the last hour and +5.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.40K.
No.1444
90.12%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Numbers Protocol is $ 2.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.40K. The circulating supply of NUM is 901.27M, with a total supply of 911335317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.
-0.88%
+0.48%
+5.75%
+5.75%
NUM is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain. The primary purpose of NUM is to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions on a global scale, with a focus on privacy and decentralization. It employs a unique consensus mechanism and chain design to maintain network integrity and security. The asset's issuance model is based on mining, with a finite supply to ensure scarcity and value. Typical uses for NUM include online transactions, remittances, and as a store of value, particularly in regions with unstable local currencies. Its ecosystem is continually expanding, with developers creating new applications and services that utilize the NUM blockchain.
Explore live NUM spot and futures markets, compare Numbers Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Numbers Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The vision of Numbers Protocol is to create an ecosystem where photos (encompassing both images and videos) matter by leveraging proofs, integrity records and data provenance to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos in the network. Participants, such as verifiers and other network operators can get rewards by providing services to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos.
For a more in-depth understanding of Numbers Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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