Numbers Protocol Price Today

The live Numbers Protocol (NUM) price today is $ 0.002259, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002259 per NUM.

Numbers Protocol currently ranks #1444 by market capitalization at $ 2.04M, with a circulating supply of 901.27M NUM. During the last 24 hours, NUM traded between $ 0.002213 (low) and $ 0.002368 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.54311691079783852, while the all-time low was $ 0.0027708441203384.

In short-term performance, NUM moved -0.88% in the last hour and +5.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.40K.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) Market Information

Rank No.1444 Market Cap $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Volume (24H) $ 58.40K$ 58.40K $ 58.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Circulation Supply 901.27M 901.27M 901.27M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 911,335,317 911,335,317 911,335,317 Circulation Rate 90.12% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Numbers Protocol is $ 2.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.40K. The circulating supply of NUM is 901.27M, with a total supply of 911335317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.