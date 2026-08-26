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The live Numbers Protocol price today is 0.002259 USD.NUM market cap is 2,035,974.200247 USD. Track real-time NUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Numbers Protocol price today is 0.002259 USD.NUM market cap is 2,035,974.200247 USD. Track real-time NUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Numbers Protocol Logo

Numbers Protocol Price(NUM)

1 NUM to USD Live Price:

$0.002256
$0.002256$0.002256
+0.48%1D
USD
Numbers Protocol (NUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:20:48 (UTC+8)

Numbers Protocol Market Statistics

Numbers Protocol price today is $ 0.002259, up 0.48% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002259 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002213 - $ 0.002368 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.04M USD (rank #1444)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.40K
Circulating Supply901.27M NUM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (90.12%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.26M USD
All-Time High$ 2.54311691079783852 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:20:48

Numbers Protocol Price Today

The live Numbers Protocol (NUM) price today is $ 0.002259, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002259 per NUM.

Numbers Protocol currently ranks #1444 by market capitalization at $ 2.04M, with a circulating supply of 901.27M NUM. During the last 24 hours, NUM traded between $ 0.002213 (low) and $ 0.002368 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.54311691079783852, while the all-time low was $ 0.0027708441203384.

In short-term performance, NUM moved -0.88% in the last hour and +5.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.40K.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) Market Information

No.1444

$ 2.04M
$ 2.04M$ 2.04M

$ 58.40K
$ 58.40K$ 58.40K

$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M

901.27M
901.27M 901.27M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

911,335,317
911,335,317 911,335,317

90.12%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Numbers Protocol is $ 2.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.40K. The circulating supply of NUM is 901.27M, with a total supply of 911335317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.

Numbers Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002213
$ 0.002213$ 0.002213
24H Low
$ 0.002368
$ 0.002368$ 0.002368
24H High

$ 0.002213
$ 0.002213$ 0.002213

$ 0.002368
$ 0.002368$ 0.002368

$ 2.54311691079783852
$ 2.54311691079783852$ 2.54311691079783852

$ 0.0027708441203384
$ 0.0027708441203384$ 0.0027708441203384

-0.88%

+0.48%

+5.75%

+5.75%

About Numbers Protocol

NUM is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain. The primary purpose of NUM is to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions on a global scale, with a focus on privacy and decentralization. It employs a unique consensus mechanism and chain design to maintain network integrity and security. The asset's issuance model is based on mining, with a finite supply to ensure scarcity and value. Typical uses for NUM include online transactions, remittances, and as a store of value, particularly in regions with unstable local currencies. Its ecosystem is continually expanding, with developers creating new applications and services that utilize the NUM blockchain.

Trade Numbers Protocol (NUM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NUM spot and futures markets, compare Numbers Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NUM/USDT
$0.002259
$0.002259$0.002259
+0.80%
25.73M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Numbers Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Numbers Protocol (NUM)

The vision of Numbers Protocol is to create an ecosystem where photos (encompassing both images and videos) matter by leveraging proofs, integrity records and data provenance to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos in the network. Participants, such as verifiers and other network operators can get rewards by providing services to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos.

Numbers Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Numbers Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Numbers Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Numbers Protocol (NUM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:20:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Numbers Protocol

NUMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NUM with leverage. Explore NUMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NUM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NUM
NUM
USD
USD

1 NUM = 0.002259 USD