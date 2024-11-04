What is NEXA (NEXA)

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.



- Check NEXA staking availability

- Read reviews and analytics about NEXA



NEXA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEXA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NEXA? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEXA price prediction page.

NEXA Price History

Tracing NEXA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NEXA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEXA price history page.

How to buy NEXA (NEXA)

NEXA can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges following standard procedures for buying digital assets.

NEXA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEXA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXA What is NEXA? Nexa is a Layer-1 Blockchain developed by Bitcoin Unlimited that operates on a proof-of-work mechanism. It aims to scale for global peer-to-peer usage by leveraging hardware and incorporating technologies like Graphene and Xthinner to enhance block distribution efficiency. Nexa also utilizes 0-conf technology for instant transactions and supports the creation of native tokens and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). It was launched in June 2022 with a fair launch approach. When was Nexa launched? Nexa was launched on June 21, 2022, with a fair launch approach, allowing anyone to start mining from the genesis block. It is developed by Bitcoin Unlimited, a team with extensive experience in the crypto industry, and aims to introduce innovative technologies to enhance scalability and efficiency in blockchain transactions. What chain is Nexa on? Nexa is a scalable Layer-1 blockchain that can handle over 10 billion transactions per day, offering EVM-like smart-contracts and native token services, while maintaining decentralization. Who is the creator of NEXA? The creator of Nexa is Bitcoin Unlimited, a team of experienced software and blockchain architects who have contributed significantly to the development of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. How to buy NEXA? To buy NEXA, you can participate in mining activities to earn NEXA tokens or purchase it from MEXC exchanges which list NEXA Token. NEXA operates on a proof-of-work mechanism and was launched with a fair approach, allowing anyone to start mining from the genesis block. NEXA is developed by Bitcoin Unlimited, a team with extensive experience in the crypto industry.

