MULTIVERSX Price Today

The live MULTIVERSX (EGLD) price today is $ 3.489, with a 1.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 3.489 per EGLD.

MULTIVERSX currently ranks #191 by market capitalization at $ 105.16M, with a circulating supply of 30.14M EGLD. During the last 24 hours, EGLD traded between $ 3.459 (low) and $ 3.625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 542.57962234490558814, while the all-time low was $ 2.697036119242762.

In short-term performance, EGLD moved +0.08% in the last hour and +27.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.31K.

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Market Information

Rank No.191 Market Cap $ 105.16M$ 105.16M $ 105.16M Volume (24H) $ 92.31K$ 92.31K $ 92.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.61M$ 109.61M $ 109.61M Circulation Supply 30.14M 30.14M 30.14M Max Supply 31,415,926 31,415,926 31,415,926 Total Supply 30,146,860 30,146,860 30,146,860 Circulation Rate 95.94% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain EGLD

The current Market Cap of MULTIVERSX is $ 105.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.31K. The circulating supply of EGLD is 30.14M, with a total supply of 30146860. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.61M.