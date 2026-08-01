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The live MULTIVERSX price today is 3.489 USD.EGLD market cap is 105,164,407.06560128589 USD. Track real-time EGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MULTIVERSX price today is 3.489 USD.EGLD market cap is 105,164,407.06560128589 USD. Track real-time EGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MULTIVERSX Price(EGLD)

1 EGLD to USD Live Price:

$3.489
$3.489$3.489
-1.13%1D
USD
MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:53:56 (UTC+8)

MULTIVERSX Market Statistics

MULTIVERSX price today is $ 3.489, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 3.489 USD
24-Hour Range$ 3.459 - $ 3.625 USD
Market Capitalization$ 105.16M USD (rank #191)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 92.31K
Circulating Supply30.14M EGLD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (95.94%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 109.61M USD
All-Time High$ 542.57962234490558814 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:53:56

MULTIVERSX Price Today

The live MULTIVERSX (EGLD) price today is $ 3.489, with a 1.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 3.489 per EGLD.

MULTIVERSX currently ranks #191 by market capitalization at $ 105.16M, with a circulating supply of 30.14M EGLD. During the last 24 hours, EGLD traded between $ 3.459 (low) and $ 3.625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 542.57962234490558814, while the all-time low was $ 2.697036119242762.

In short-term performance, EGLD moved +0.08% in the last hour and +27.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.31K.

MULTIVERSX (EGLD) Market Information

No.191

$ 105.16M
$ 105.16M$ 105.16M

$ 92.31K
$ 92.31K$ 92.31K

$ 109.61M
$ 109.61M$ 109.61M

30.14M
30.14M 30.14M

31,415,926
31,415,926 31,415,926

30,146,860
30,146,860 30,146,860

95.94%

0.01%

EGLD

The current Market Cap of MULTIVERSX is $ 105.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.31K. The circulating supply of EGLD is 30.14M, with a total supply of 30146860. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.61M.

MULTIVERSX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 3.459
$ 3.459$ 3.459
24H Low
$ 3.625
$ 3.625$ 3.625
24H High

$ 3.459
$ 3.459$ 3.459

$ 3.625
$ 3.625$ 3.625

$ 542.57962234490558814
$ 542.57962234490558814$ 542.57962234490558814

$ 2.697036119242762
$ 2.697036119242762$ 2.697036119242762

+0.08%

-1.13%

+27.56%

+27.56%

About MULTIVERSX

Elrond (EGLD) is a blockchain protocol that seeks to offer extremely fast transaction speeds by using sharding. The project describes itself as a technology ecosystem for the new internet, which includes fintech, decentralized finance, and the Internet of Things. Its native token, EGLD, is used for paying network fees, staking, and rewarding validators. Elrond's unique adaptive state sharding mechanism and a secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm enable it to process a high volume of transactions per second, potentially scaling up to 100,000 TPS. The network also hosts a variety of dApps and allows for the creation of smart contracts, making it a comprehensive solution for developers and businesses.

Trade MULTIVERSX (EGLD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live EGLD spot and futures markets, compare MULTIVERSX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EGLD/USDT
$3.491
$3.491$3.491
-1.09%
26.14K (USDT)
EGLD/USDC
$3.492
$3.492$3.492
-1.06%
15.21K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MULTIVERSX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MULTIVERSX (EGLD)

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.

Whitepaper

MULTIVERSX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MULTIVERSX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MULTIVERSX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MULTIVERSX (EGLD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:53:56 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MULTIVERSX

EGLDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on EGLD with leverage. Explore EGLDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EGLD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EGLD
EGLD
USD
USD

1 EGLD = 3.489 USD