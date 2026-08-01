MULTIVERSX Price(EGLD)
MULTIVERSX price today is $ 3.489, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours.
The live MULTIVERSX (EGLD) price today is $ 3.489, with a 1.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 3.489 per EGLD.
MULTIVERSX currently ranks #191 by market capitalization at $ 105.16M, with a circulating supply of 30.14M EGLD. During the last 24 hours, EGLD traded between $ 3.459 (low) and $ 3.625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 542.57962234490558814, while the all-time low was $ 2.697036119242762.
In short-term performance, EGLD moved +0.08% in the last hour and +27.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.31K.
No.191
95.94%
0.01%
EGLD
The current Market Cap of MULTIVERSX is $ 105.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.31K. The circulating supply of EGLD is 30.14M, with a total supply of 30146860. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.61M.
+0.08%
-1.13%
+27.56%
+27.56%
Elrond (EGLD) is a blockchain protocol that seeks to offer extremely fast transaction speeds by using sharding. The project describes itself as a technology ecosystem for the new internet, which includes fintech, decentralized finance, and the Internet of Things. Its native token, EGLD, is used for paying network fees, staking, and rewarding validators. Elrond's unique adaptive state sharding mechanism and a secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm enable it to process a high volume of transactions per second, potentially scaling up to 100,000 TPS. The network also hosts a variety of dApps and allows for the creation of smart contracts, making it a comprehensive solution for developers and businesses.
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Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.
For a more in-depth understanding of MULTIVERSX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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