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The live MicroVisionChain price today is 0.020022 USD.SPACEMVC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SPACEMVC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MicroVisionChain price today is 0.020022 USD.SPACEMVC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SPACEMVC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SPACEMVC Price Info

What is SPACEMVC

SPACEMVC Whitepaper

SPACEMVC Official Website

SPACEMVC Tokenomics

SPACEMVC Price Forecast

SPACEMVC History

SPACEMVC Buying Guide

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MicroVisionChain Price(SPACEMVC)

1 SPACEMVC to USD Live Price:

$0.020023
$0.020023$0.020023
+2.27%1D
USD
MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:02:37 (UTC+8)

MicroVisionChain Market Statistics

MicroVisionChain price today is $ 0.020022, up 2.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.020022 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01956 - $ 0.02008 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #4207)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.73K
Circulating Supply-- SPACEMVC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 420.46K USD
All-Time High$ 37.566996466593714 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:02:37

MicroVisionChain Price Today

The live MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC) price today is $ 0.020022, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPACEMVC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.020022 per SPACEMVC.

MicroVisionChain currently ranks #4207 by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPACEMVC. During the last 24 hours, SPACEMVC traded between $ 0.01956 (low) and $ 0.02008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 37.566996466593714, while the all-time low was $ 0.00762365156424287.

In short-term performance, SPACEMVC moved +1.49% in the last hour and +25.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.73K.

MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC) Market Information

No.4207

--
----

$ 53.73K
$ 53.73K$ 53.73K

$ 420.46K
$ 420.46K$ 420.46K

--
----

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

SPACE

The current Market Cap of MicroVisionChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.73K. The circulating supply of SPACEMVC is --, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.46K.

MicroVisionChain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01956
$ 0.01956$ 0.01956
24H Low
$ 0.02008
$ 0.02008$ 0.02008
24H High

$ 0.01956
$ 0.01956$ 0.01956

$ 0.02008
$ 0.02008$ 0.02008

$ 37.566996466593714
$ 37.566996466593714$ 37.566996466593714

$ 0.00762365156424287
$ 0.00762365156424287$ 0.00762365156424287

+1.49%

+2.27%

+25.77%

+25.77%

About MicroVisionChain

SPACE (SpaceChain) is a blockchain-based satellite network that aims to provide a decentralized infrastructure for the global digital economy. The SPACE token is used within the SpaceChain ecosystem to incentivize and reward community participation, as well as to access and use SpaceChain's services. The network employs a dual-chain design, combining Bitcoin's security and Ethereum's smart contract functionality, to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract execution. SpaceChain's primary use cases include data storage and transmission, supply chain tracking, and remote sensing services, all conducted in a decentralized manner to reduce reliance on centralized entities and enhance data security.

Trade MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SPACEMVC spot and futures markets, compare MicroVisionChain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPACEMVC/USDT
$0.020023
$0.020023$0.020023
+2.27%
2.72M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MicroVisionChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC)

MVC is a UTXO-model layer-one smart contract public blockchain with unlimited potential. It is a revolutionary blockchain solution built to solve bitcoin's congestion issue. MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability with high-concurrency, extremely low fees, while maintaining decentralization. Combined with the cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) solution, MVC will become the ideal sidechain to Bitcoin, unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin for daily transactions and providing bitcoin virtual machines enabling the development of massive Web3 applications.

MicroVisionChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MicroVisionChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MicroVisionChain Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:02:37 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MicroVisionChain

SPACEMVCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SPACEMVC with leverage. Explore SPACEMVCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SPACEMVC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPACEMVC
SPACEMVC
USD
USD

1 SPACEMVC = 0.020022 USD