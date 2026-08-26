MicroVisionChain Price(SPACEMVC)
MicroVisionChain price today is $ 0.020022, up 2.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live MicroVisionChain (SPACEMVC) price today is $ 0.020022, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPACEMVC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.020022 per SPACEMVC.
MicroVisionChain currently ranks #4207 by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPACEMVC. During the last 24 hours, SPACEMVC traded between $ 0.01956 (low) and $ 0.02008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 37.566996466593714, while the all-time low was $ 0.00762365156424287.
In short-term performance, SPACEMVC moved +1.49% in the last hour and +25.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.73K.
No.4207
SPACE
The current Market Cap of MicroVisionChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.73K. The circulating supply of SPACEMVC is --, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.46K.
+1.49%
+2.27%
+25.77%
+25.77%
SPACE (SpaceChain) is a blockchain-based satellite network that aims to provide a decentralized infrastructure for the global digital economy. The SPACE token is used within the SpaceChain ecosystem to incentivize and reward community participation, as well as to access and use SpaceChain's services. The network employs a dual-chain design, combining Bitcoin's security and Ethereum's smart contract functionality, to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract execution. SpaceChain's primary use cases include data storage and transmission, supply chain tracking, and remote sensing services, all conducted in a decentralized manner to reduce reliance on centralized entities and enhance data security.
Explore live SPACEMVC spot and futures markets, compare MicroVisionChain trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MicroVisionChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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MVC is a UTXO-model layer-one smart contract public blockchain with unlimited potential. It is a revolutionary blockchain solution built to solve bitcoin's congestion issue. MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability with high-concurrency, extremely low fees, while maintaining decentralization. Combined with the cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) solution, MVC will become the ideal sidechain to Bitcoin, unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin for daily transactions and providing bitcoin virtual machines enabling the development of massive Web3 applications.
For a more in-depth understanding of MicroVisionChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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