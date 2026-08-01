ApeCoin Price(APE)
ApeCoin price today is $ 0.1426, down 1.17% in the last 24 hours.
The live ApeCoin (APE) price today is $ 0.1426, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current APE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1426 per APE.
ApeCoin currently ranks #158 by market capitalization at $ 142.60M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B APE. During the last 24 hours, APE traded between $ 0.1422 (low) and $ 0.1491 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 39.398856949363356, while the all-time low was $ 0.08163648352220797.
In short-term performance, APE moved -0.84% in the last hour and +15.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 177.54K.
No.158
100.00%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of ApeCoin is $ 142.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.54K. The circulating supply of APE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.60M.
-0.84%
-1.17%
+15.18%
+15.18%
APE (ApeSwap Finance) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It functions as an automated market maker (AMM), allowing users to trade digital assets directly from their wallets, and provides yield farming services where users can stake their tokens to earn rewards. APE also features a decentralized exchange (DEX) for swapping tokens, and a launchpad for new projects. The native utility token, APE, is used for governance decisions, staking, and earning rewards within the ecosystem. Its issuance is based on a deflationary model, with a portion of tokens being burned periodically to reduce supply and potentially increase value.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ApeCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. Token holders can submit and vote on proposals for the DAO’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, governance rules, projects, partnerships, and beyond.
For a more in-depth understanding of ApeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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