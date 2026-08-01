Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live ApeCoin price today is 0.1426 USD.APE market cap is 142,600,000 USD. Track real-time APE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ApeCoin price today is 0.1426 USD.APE market cap is 142,600,000 USD. Track real-time APE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About APE

APE Price Info

What is APE

APE Official Website

APE Tokenomics

APE Price Forecast

APE History

APE Buying Guide

APE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

APE Spot

APE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ApeCoin Logo

ApeCoin Price(APE)

1 APE to USD Live Price:

$0.1426
$0.1426$0.1426
-1.17%1D
USD
ApeCoin (APE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:05:27 (UTC+8)

ApeCoin Market Statistics

ApeCoin price today is $ 0.1426, down 1.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1426 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1422 - $ 0.1491 USD
Market Capitalization$ 142.60M USD (rank #158)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 177.54K
Circulating Supply1.00B APE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 142.60M USD
All-Time High$ 39.398856949363356 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:05:27

ApeCoin Price Today

The live ApeCoin (APE) price today is $ 0.1426, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current APE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1426 per APE.

ApeCoin currently ranks #158 by market capitalization at $ 142.60M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B APE. During the last 24 hours, APE traded between $ 0.1422 (low) and $ 0.1491 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 39.398856949363356, while the all-time low was $ 0.08163648352220797.

In short-term performance, APE moved -0.84% in the last hour and +15.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 177.54K.

ApeCoin (APE) Market Information

No.158

$ 142.60M
$ 142.60M$ 142.60M

$ 177.54K
$ 177.54K$ 177.54K

$ 142.60M
$ 142.60M$ 142.60M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ApeCoin is $ 142.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.54K. The circulating supply of APE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.60M.

ApeCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1422
$ 0.1422$ 0.1422
24H Low
$ 0.1491
$ 0.1491$ 0.1491
24H High

$ 0.1422
$ 0.1422$ 0.1422

$ 0.1491
$ 0.1491$ 0.1491

$ 39.398856949363356
$ 39.398856949363356$ 39.398856949363356

$ 0.08163648352220797
$ 0.08163648352220797$ 0.08163648352220797

-0.84%

-1.17%

+15.18%

+15.18%

About ApeCoin

APE (ApeSwap Finance) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It functions as an automated market maker (AMM), allowing users to trade digital assets directly from their wallets, and provides yield farming services where users can stake their tokens to earn rewards. APE also features a decentralized exchange (DEX) for swapping tokens, and a launchpad for new projects. The native utility token, APE, is used for governance decisions, staking, and earning rewards within the ecosystem. Its issuance is based on a deflationary model, with a portion of tokens being burned periodically to reduce supply and potentially increase value.

Trade ApeCoin (APE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live APE spot and futures markets, compare ApeCoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
APE/USDT
$0.1426
$0.1426$0.1426
-1.09%
1.22M (USDT)
APE/USDC
$0.14291
$0.14291$0.14291
-0.75%
174.16K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ApeCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ApeCoin (APE)

APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. Token holders can submit and vote on proposals for the DAO’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, governance rules, projects, partnerships, and beyond.

ApeCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ApeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ApeCoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ApeCoin (APE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:05:27 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ApeCoin

APEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on APE with leverage. Explore APEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1549
$0.1549$0.1549

+416.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.3968
$1.3968$1.3968

+1,296.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008170
$0.008170$0.008170

+6.39%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7264
$0.7264$0.7264

-1.73%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3037
$2.3037$2.3037

-11.39%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.3968
$1.3968$1.3968

+1,296.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1549
$0.1549$0.1549

+416.33%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007699
$0.0007699$0.0007699

+24.07%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.029677
$0.029677$0.029677

+5.27%

LayerZero

LayerZero

ZRO

$1.3303
$1.3303$1.3303

+3.96%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

APE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

APE
APE
USD
USD

1 APE = 0.1426 USD