ApeCoin Price Today

The live ApeCoin (APE) price today is $ 0.1426, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current APE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1426 per APE.

ApeCoin currently ranks #158 by market capitalization at $ 142.60M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B APE. During the last 24 hours, APE traded between $ 0.1422 (low) and $ 0.1491 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 39.398856949363356, while the all-time low was $ 0.08163648352220797.

In short-term performance, APE moved -0.84% in the last hour and +15.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 177.54K.

ApeCoin (APE) Market Information

Rank No.158 Market Cap $ 142.60M$ 142.60M $ 142.60M Volume (24H) $ 177.54K$ 177.54K $ 177.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.60M$ 142.60M $ 142.60M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ApeCoin is $ 142.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.54K. The circulating supply of APE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.60M.