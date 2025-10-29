The live Falcon Finance price today is 0.9963 USD. Track real-time USDF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDF price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Falcon Finance price today is 0.9963 USD. Track real-time USDF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDF price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 USDF to USD Live Price:

$0.9963
$0.9963$0.9963
+0.06%1D
USD
Falcon Finance (USDF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:32:41 (UTC+8)

Falcon Finance (USDF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9932
$ 0.9932$ 0.9932
24H Low
$ 0.9977
$ 0.9977$ 0.9977
24H High

$ 0.9932
$ 0.9932$ 0.9932

$ 0.9977
$ 0.9977$ 0.9977

$ 1.0243014891348232
$ 1.0243014891348232$ 1.0243014891348232

$ 0.909369011278203
$ 0.909369011278203$ 0.909369011278203

0.00%

+0.06%

+0.25%

+0.25%

Falcon Finance (USDF) real-time price is $ 0.9963. Over the past 24 hours, USDF traded between a low of $ 0.9932 and a high of $ 0.9977, showing active market volatility. USDF's all-time high price is $ 1.0243014891348232, while its all-time low price is $ 0.909369011278203.

In terms of short-term performance, USDF has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.06% over 24 hours, and +0.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Falcon Finance (USDF) Market Information

No.202

$ 2.03B
$ 2.03B$ 2.03B

$ 7.19K
$ 7.19K$ 7.19K

$ 2.03B
$ 2.03B$ 2.03B

2.03B
2.03B 2.03B

2,034,819,109.8516672
2,034,819,109.8516672 2,034,819,109.8516672

ETH

The current Market Cap of Falcon Finance is $ 2.03B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.19K. The circulating supply of USDF is 2.03B, with a total supply of 2034819109.8516672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03B.

Falcon Finance (USDF) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Falcon Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000597+0.06%
30 Days$ +0.0178+1.81%
60 Days$ +0.0113+1.14%
90 Days$ +0.0157+1.60%
Falcon Finance Price Change Today

Today, USDF recorded a change of $ +0.000597 (+0.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Falcon Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0178 (+1.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Falcon Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDF saw a change of $ +0.0113 (+1.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Falcon Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0157 (+1.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Falcon Finance (USDF)?

Check out the Falcon Finance Price History page now.

What is Falcon Finance (USDF)

Falcon Finance is a next-generation synthetic dollar protocol designed to provide sustainable and competitive yield generation in all market conditions. Built on institutional-grade risk frameworks with a foundation of transparency, Falcon Finance sets a new benchmark for synthetic assets in decentralized finance.

Falcon Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Falcon Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Falcon Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Falcon Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Falcon Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Falcon Finance (USDF) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Falcon Finance (USDF) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Falcon Finance.

Check the Falcon Finance price prediction now!

Falcon Finance (USDF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Falcon Finance (USDF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Falcon Finance (USDF)

Looking for how to buy Falcon Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Falcon Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Falcon Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Falcon Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Falcon Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Falcon Finance

How much is Falcon Finance (USDF) worth today?
The live USDF price in USD is 0.9963 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USDF to USD price?
The current price of USDF to USD is $ 0.9963. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Falcon Finance?
The market cap for USDF is $ 2.03B USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USDF?
The circulating supply of USDF is 2.03B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDF?
USDF achieved an ATH price of 1.0243014891348232 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDF?
USDF saw an ATL price of 0.909369011278203 USD.
What is the trading volume of USDF?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDF is $ 7.19K USD.
Will USDF go higher this year?
USDF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Falcon Finance (USDF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

