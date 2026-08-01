Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Cysic price today is 0.6802 USD.CYS market cap is 109,376,160 USD. Track real-time CYS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cysic price today is 0.6802 USD.CYS market cap is 109,376,160 USD. Track real-time CYS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CYS

CYS Price Info

What is CYS

CYS Whitepaper

CYS Official Website

CYS Tokenomics

CYS Price Forecast

CYS History

CYS Buying Guide

CYS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CYS Spot

CYS USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cysic Logo

Cysic Price(CYS)

1 CYS to USD Live Price:

$0.6767
$0.6767$0.6767
-1.89%1D
USD
Cysic (CYS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:34:02 (UTC+8)

Cysic Market Statistics

Cysic price today is $ 0.6802, down 1.89% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.6802 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.612 - $ 0.7291 USD
Market Capitalization$ 109.38M USD (rank #286)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 449.07K
Circulating Supply160.80M CYS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (16.08%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 680.20M USD
All-Time High$ 0.761672694849436 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:34:02

Cysic Price Today

The live Cysic (CYS) price today is $ 0.6802, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.6802 per CYS.

Cysic currently ranks #286 by market capitalization at $ 109.38M, with a circulating supply of 160.80M CYS. During the last 24 hours, CYS traded between $ 0.612 (low) and $ 0.7291 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.761672694849436, while the all-time low was $ 0.12504761835998215.

In short-term performance, CYS moved -1.38% in the last hour and +30.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 449.07K.

Cysic (CYS) Market Information

No.286

$ 109.38M
$ 109.38M$ 109.38M

$ 449.07K
$ 449.07K$ 449.07K

$ 680.20M
$ 680.20M$ 680.20M

160.80M
160.80M 160.80M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.08%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Cysic is $ 109.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 449.07K. The circulating supply of CYS is 160.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 680.20M.

Cysic Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.612
$ 0.612$ 0.612
24H Low
$ 0.7291
$ 0.7291$ 0.7291
24H High

$ 0.612
$ 0.612$ 0.612

$ 0.7291
$ 0.7291$ 0.7291

$ 0.761672694849436
$ 0.761672694849436$ 0.761672694849436

$ 0.12504761835998215
$ 0.12504761835998215$ 0.12504761835998215

-1.38%

-1.89%

+30.05%

+30.05%

Trade Cysic (CYS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CYS spot and futures markets, compare Cysic trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CYS/USDT
$0.6818
$0.6818$0.6818
-0.94%
686.74K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cysic: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cysic (CYS)

Cysic is building the ComputeFi infrastructure that turns computing resources into verifiable, tokenized on-chain assets. By unifying hardware acceleration, ZK proof systems, and tokenized verifiable compute markets, Cysic transforms global compute capacity into an open resource that anyone can contribute to and build upon.

Cysic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cysic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cysic Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Cysic (CYS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:34:02 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Cysic

CYSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CYS with leverage. Explore CYSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1480
$0.1480$0.1480

+393.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1454
$1.1454$1.1454

+1,045.40%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008167
$0.008167$0.008167

+6.35%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7296
$0.7296$0.7296

-1.29%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3000
$2.3000$2.3000

-11.53%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1454
$1.1454$1.1454

+1,045.40%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1480
$0.1480$0.1480

+393.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.033029
$0.033029$0.033029

+17.16%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0178265
$0.0178265$0.0178265

+8.98%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1460
$0.1460$0.1460

+3.32%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CYS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CYS
CYS
USD
USD

1 CYS = 0.6802 USD