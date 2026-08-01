Cysic Price Today

The live Cysic (CYS) price today is $ 0.6802, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.6802 per CYS.

Cysic currently ranks #286 by market capitalization at $ 109.38M, with a circulating supply of 160.80M CYS. During the last 24 hours, CYS traded between $ 0.612 (low) and $ 0.7291 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.761672694849436, while the all-time low was $ 0.12504761835998215.

In short-term performance, CYS moved -1.38% in the last hour and +30.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 449.07K.

Cysic (CYS) Market Information

Rank No.286 Market Cap $ 109.38M$ 109.38M $ 109.38M Volume (24H) $ 449.07K$ 449.07K $ 449.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 680.20M$ 680.20M $ 680.20M Circulation Supply 160.80M 160.80M 160.80M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.08% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Cysic is $ 109.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 449.07K. The circulating supply of CYS is 160.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 680.20M.