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The live Squid price today is 0.07102 USD.QUID market cap is -- USD. Track real-time QUID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Squid price today is 0.07102 USD.QUID market cap is -- USD. Track real-time QUID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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QUID Price Info

What is QUID

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Squid Price(QUID)

1 QUID to USD Live Price:

$0.07102
$0.07102$0.07102
+0.65%1D
USD
Squid (QUID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:12:32 (UTC+8)

Squid Market Statistics

Squid price today is $ 0.07102, up 0.65% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07102 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07024 - $ 0.07409 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.07K
Circulating Supply-- QUID of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 71.02M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:12:32

Squid Price Today

The live Squid (QUID) price today is $ 0.07102, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07102 per QUID.

Squid currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- QUID. During the last 24 hours, QUID traded between $ 0.07024 (low) and $ 0.07409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QUID moved -0.13% in the last hour and +9.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.07K.

Squid (QUID) Market Information

--
----

$ 69.07K
$ 69.07K$ 69.07K

$ 71.02M
$ 71.02M$ 71.02M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Squid is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.07K. The circulating supply of QUID is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.02M.

Squid Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07024
$ 0.07024$ 0.07024
24H Low
$ 0.07409
$ 0.07409$ 0.07409
24H High

$ 0.07024
$ 0.07024$ 0.07024

$ 0.07409
$ 0.07409$ 0.07409

--
----

--
----

-0.13%

+0.65%

+9.97%

+9.97%

Trade Squid (QUID) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live QUID spot and futures markets, compare Squid trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QUID/USDC
$0.07071
$0.07071$0.07071
-0.08%
787.71K (USDT)
QUID/USDT
$0.07089
$0.07089$0.07089
+0.48%
968.46K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Squid: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Squid (QUID)

Squid is a cross-chain platform connecting networks, liquidity sources, and applications to power the seamless movement of digital assets across crypto. Squid’s frontend app can be used to buy, swap, bridge, and send 20k+ tokens across 100+ chains, tapping into 130+ liquidity sources in a single transaction. Developers can integrate Squid via SDK, API, and Widget to enable cross-chain functionality within their own products.

Squid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Squid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Squid Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Squid (QUID)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:12:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Squid

QUIDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on QUID with leverage. Explore QUIDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

QUID-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QUID
QUID
USD
USD

1 QUID = 0.07102 USD