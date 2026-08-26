Squid Price Today

The live Squid (QUID) price today is $ 0.07102, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07102 per QUID.

Squid currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- QUID. During the last 24 hours, QUID traded between $ 0.07024 (low) and $ 0.07409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QUID moved -0.13% in the last hour and +9.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.07K.

Squid (QUID) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 69.07K$ 69.07K $ 69.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.02M$ 71.02M $ 71.02M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Squid is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.07K. The circulating supply of QUID is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.02M.