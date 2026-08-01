Adventure Gold Price(AGLD)
Adventure Gold price today is $ 0.1695, down 0.11% in the last 24 hours.
The live Adventure Gold (AGLD) price today is $ 0.1695, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1695 per AGLD.
Adventure Gold currently ranks #417 by market capitalization at $ 13.10M, with a circulating supply of 77.31M AGLD. During the last 24 hours, AGLD traded between $ 0.1671 (low) and $ 0.175 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.62791577, while the all-time low was $ 0.20848210063010023.
In short-term performance, AGLD moved +0.29% in the last hour and +8.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.20K.
No.417
80.53%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Adventure Gold is $ 13.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.20K. The circulating supply of AGLD is 77.31M, with a total supply of 92810001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27M.
+0.29%
-0.11%
+8.30%
+8.30%
Adventure Gold (AGLD) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It was originally distributed to holders of Loot (For Adventurers), a unique kind of non-fungible token (NFT) that represents randomly generated adventurer gear. AGLD serves as the native utility token in the Loot ecosystem, and it is used for various purposes such as purchasing items, participating in governance decisions, and accessing certain features within the ecosystem. The issuance of AGLD is determined by the community through a decentralized governance process. As a key component of a broader NFT-based gaming and collectibles ecosystem, AGLD plays a crucial role in facilitating user engagement and interaction.
Explore live AGLD spot and futures markets, compare Adventure Gold trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Adventure Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of Adventure Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on AGLD with leverage. Explore AGLDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.