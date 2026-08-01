Adventure Gold Price Today

The live Adventure Gold (AGLD) price today is $ 0.1695, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1695 per AGLD.

Adventure Gold currently ranks #417 by market capitalization at $ 13.10M, with a circulating supply of 77.31M AGLD. During the last 24 hours, AGLD traded between $ 0.1671 (low) and $ 0.175 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.62791577, while the all-time low was $ 0.20848210063010023.

In short-term performance, AGLD moved +0.29% in the last hour and +8.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.20K.

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Market Information

Rank No.417 Market Cap $ 13.10M$ 13.10M $ 13.10M Volume (24H) $ 52.20K$ 52.20K $ 52.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.27M$ 16.27M $ 16.27M Circulation Supply 77.31M 77.31M 77.31M Max Supply 96,000,000 96,000,000 96,000,000 Total Supply 92,810,001 92,810,001 92,810,001 Circulation Rate 80.53% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Adventure Gold is $ 13.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.20K. The circulating supply of AGLD is 77.31M, with a total supply of 92810001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27M.