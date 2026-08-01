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The live Adventure Gold price today is 0.1695 USD.AGLD market cap is 13,104,045.1695 USD. Track real-time AGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Adventure Gold price today is 0.1695 USD.AGLD market cap is 13,104,045.1695 USD. Track real-time AGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Adventure Gold Price(AGLD)

1 AGLD to USD Live Price:

$0.1695
$0.1695$0.1695
-0.11%1D
USD
Adventure Gold (AGLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:51:13 (UTC+8)

Adventure Gold Market Statistics

Adventure Gold price today is $ 0.1695, down 0.11% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1695 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1671 - $ 0.175 USD
Market Capitalization$ 13.10M USD (rank #417)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.20K
Circulating Supply77.31M AGLD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (80.53%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 16.27M USD
All-Time High$ 7.62791577 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:51:13

Adventure Gold Price Today

The live Adventure Gold (AGLD) price today is $ 0.1695, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1695 per AGLD.

Adventure Gold currently ranks #417 by market capitalization at $ 13.10M, with a circulating supply of 77.31M AGLD. During the last 24 hours, AGLD traded between $ 0.1671 (low) and $ 0.175 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.62791577, while the all-time low was $ 0.20848210063010023.

In short-term performance, AGLD moved +0.29% in the last hour and +8.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.20K.

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Market Information

No.417

$ 13.10M
$ 13.10M$ 13.10M

$ 52.20K
$ 52.20K$ 52.20K

$ 16.27M
$ 16.27M$ 16.27M

77.31M
77.31M 77.31M

96,000,000
96,000,000 96,000,000

92,810,001
92,810,001 92,810,001

80.53%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Adventure Gold is $ 13.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.20K. The circulating supply of AGLD is 77.31M, with a total supply of 92810001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27M.

Adventure Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1671
$ 0.1671$ 0.1671
24H Low
$ 0.175
$ 0.175$ 0.175
24H High

$ 0.1671
$ 0.1671$ 0.1671

$ 0.175
$ 0.175$ 0.175

$ 7.62791577
$ 7.62791577$ 7.62791577

$ 0.20848210063010023
$ 0.20848210063010023$ 0.20848210063010023

+0.29%

-0.11%

+8.30%

+8.30%

About Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold (AGLD) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It was originally distributed to holders of Loot (For Adventurers), a unique kind of non-fungible token (NFT) that represents randomly generated adventurer gear. AGLD serves as the native utility token in the Loot ecosystem, and it is used for various purposes such as purchasing items, participating in governance decisions, and accessing certain features within the ecosystem. The issuance of AGLD is determined by the community through a decentralized governance process. As a key component of a broader NFT-based gaming and collectibles ecosystem, AGLD plays a crucial role in facilitating user engagement and interaction.

Trade Adventure Gold (AGLD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AGLD spot and futures markets, compare Adventure Gold trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AGLD/USDT
$0.1695
$0.1695$0.1695
0.00%
306.63K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Adventure Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Adventure Gold (AGLD)

AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.

Adventure Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Adventure Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Adventure Gold Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Adventure Gold (AGLD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:51:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Adventure Gold

AGLDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AGLD with leverage. Explore AGLDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AGLD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AGLD
AGLD
USD
USD

1 AGLD = 0.1695 USD