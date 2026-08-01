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The live Lido DAO price today is 0.369 USD.LDO market cap is 311,005,983.43529480412 USD. Track real-time LDO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Lido DAO price today is 0.369 USD.LDO market cap is 311,005,983.43529480412 USD. Track real-time LDO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Lido DAO Logo

Lido DAO Price(LDO)

1 LDO to USD Live Price:

$0.369
$0.369$0.369
-1.93%1D
USD
Lido DAO (LDO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:27:35 (UTC+8)

Lido DAO Market Statistics

Lido DAO price today is $ 0.369, down 1.93% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.369 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3673 - $ 0.3875 USD
Market Capitalization$ 311.01M USD (rank #128)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 240.52K
Circulating Supply842.83M LDO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 369.00M USD
All-Time High$ 18.61975546224503545 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:27:35

Lido DAO Price Today

The live Lido DAO (LDO) price today is $ 0.369, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current LDO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.369 per LDO.

Lido DAO currently ranks #128 by market capitalization at $ 311.01M, with a circulating supply of 842.83M LDO. During the last 24 hours, LDO traded between $ 0.3673 (low) and $ 0.3875 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.61975546224503545, while the all-time low was $ 0.24383248615867076.

In short-term performance, LDO moved -1.13% in the last hour and +21.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 240.52K.

Lido DAO (LDO) Market Information

No.128

$ 311.01M
$ 311.01M$ 311.01M

$ 240.52K
$ 240.52K$ 240.52K

$ 369.00M
$ 369.00M$ 369.00M

842.83M
842.83M 842.83M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Lido DAO is $ 311.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 240.52K. The circulating supply of LDO is 842.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.00M.

Lido DAO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3673
$ 0.3673$ 0.3673
24H Low
$ 0.3875
$ 0.3875$ 0.3875
24H High

$ 0.3673
$ 0.3673$ 0.3673

$ 0.3875
$ 0.3875$ 0.3875

$ 18.61975546224503545
$ 18.61975546224503545$ 18.61975546224503545

$ 0.24383248615867076
$ 0.24383248615867076$ 0.24383248615867076

-1.13%

-1.93%

+21.22%

+21.22%

About Lido DAO

Lido (LDO) is a decentralized network that allows users to stake their Ethereum (ETH) and receive stETH in return, which is a token pegged to the value of the staked ETH. The Lido DAO token (LDO) is used for governance within the Lido ecosystem, allowing holders to vote on various proposals and decisions. Lido aims to solve the problem of Ethereum's staking mechanism locking up staked ETH until the launch of Ethereum 2.0, by providing users with a token that represents their staked value and can be freely traded or used within the DeFi ecosystem. This allows users to participate in Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism without sacrificing liquidity.

Trade Lido DAO (LDO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LDO spot and futures markets, compare Lido DAO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LDO/USDT
$0.369
$0.369$0.369
-1.75%
643.79K (USDT)
LDO/USDC
$0.3696
$0.3696$0.3696
-1.75%
145.51K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Lido DAO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Lido DAO (LDO)

Lido DAO is a community that builds liquid staking service for Ethereum. Lido allows users to earn staking rewards without locking assets or maintaining staking infrastructure. Staking with Lido is primed to start along with Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0.

Whitepaper

Lido DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lido DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lido DAO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Lido DAO (LDO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:27:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Lido DAO

LDOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LDO with leverage. Explore LDOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LDO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LDO
LDO
USD
USD

1 LDO = 0.369 USD