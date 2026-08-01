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The live MAGIC price today is 0.04476 USD.MAGIC market cap is 15,040,209.202017898236 USD. Track real-time MAGIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MAGIC price today is 0.04476 USD.MAGIC market cap is 15,040,209.202017898236 USD. Track real-time MAGIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MAGIC Price Forecast

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MAGIC Price(MAGIC)

1 MAGIC to USD Live Price:

$0.04479
$0.04479$0.04479
-0.53%1D
USD
MAGIC (MAGIC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:39:28 (UTC+8)

MAGIC Market Statistics

MAGIC price today is $ 0.04476, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04476 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04443 - $ 0.04595 USD
Market Capitalization$ 15.04M USD (rank #795)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.54K
Circulating Supply336.02M MAGIC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 15.56M USD
All-Time High$ 6.31750663001298 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:39:28

MAGIC Price Today

The live MAGIC (MAGIC) price today is $ 0.04476, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04476 per MAGIC.

MAGIC currently ranks #795 by market capitalization at $ 15.04M, with a circulating supply of 336.02M MAGIC. During the last 24 hours, MAGIC traded between $ 0.04443 (low) and $ 0.04595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.31750663001298, while the all-time low was $ 0.04314314409278004.

In short-term performance, MAGIC moved -0.07% in the last hour and +12.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.54K.

MAGIC (MAGIC) Market Information

No.795

$ 15.04M
$ 15.04M$ 15.04M

$ 58.54K
$ 58.54K$ 58.54K

$ 15.56M
$ 15.56M$ 15.56M

336.02M
336.02M 336.02M

347,687,042.97175324
347,687,042.97175324 347,687,042.97175324

ETH

The current Market Cap of MAGIC is $ 15.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.54K. The circulating supply of MAGIC is 336.02M, with a total supply of 347687042.97175324. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.56M.

MAGIC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04443
$ 0.04443$ 0.04443
24H Low
$ 0.04595
$ 0.04595$ 0.04595
24H High

$ 0.04443
$ 0.04443$ 0.04443

$ 0.04595
$ 0.04595$ 0.04595

$ 6.31750663001298
$ 6.31750663001298$ 6.31750663001298

$ 0.04314314409278004
$ 0.04314314409278004$ 0.04314314409278004

-0.07%

-0.53%

+12.09%

+12.09%

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized platform, providing users with the ability to execute smart contracts and create decentralized applications (dApps). It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with its own proprietary token, MAGIC. The asset utilizes a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS), which allows holders of MAGIC to validate transactions and create new blocks. In the broader crypto ecosystem, MAGIC is typically used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and digital collectibles, demonstrating its versatility and adaptability. Its supply and issuance model is fixed, providing a predictable and transparent monetary policy.

Trade MAGIC (MAGIC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MAGIC spot and futures markets, compare MAGIC trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAGIC/USDT
$0.04479
$0.04479$0.04479
-0.59%
1.30M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MAGIC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MAGIC (MAGIC)

Initially a Loot derivative, Treasure has transformed into a sprawling ecosystem that sits at the intersection of DeFi, NFTs, and Gaming. Our dual resource economy--composed of MAGIC and treasures--are meant as a bridge between wider crypto metaverses.

MAGIC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MAGIC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MAGIC Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MAGIC (MAGIC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:39:28 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MAGIC

MAGICUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MAGIC with leverage. Explore MAGICUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MAGIC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MAGIC
MAGIC
USD
USD

1 MAGIC = 0.04476 USD