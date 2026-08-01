MAGIC Price Today

The live MAGIC (MAGIC) price today is $ 0.04476, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04476 per MAGIC.

MAGIC currently ranks #795 by market capitalization at $ 15.04M, with a circulating supply of 336.02M MAGIC. During the last 24 hours, MAGIC traded between $ 0.04443 (low) and $ 0.04595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.31750663001298, while the all-time low was $ 0.04314314409278004.

In short-term performance, MAGIC moved -0.07% in the last hour and +12.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.54K.

MAGIC (MAGIC) Market Information

Rank No.795 Market Cap $ 15.04M$ 15.04M $ 15.04M Volume (24H) $ 58.54K$ 58.54K $ 58.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.56M$ 15.56M $ 15.56M Circulation Supply 336.02M 336.02M 336.02M Total Supply 347,687,042.97175324 347,687,042.97175324 347,687,042.97175324 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of MAGIC is $ 15.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.54K. The circulating supply of MAGIC is 336.02M, with a total supply of 347687042.97175324. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.56M.