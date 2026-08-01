MAGIC Price(MAGIC)
MAGIC price today is $ 0.04476, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours.
The live MAGIC (MAGIC) price today is $ 0.04476, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04476 per MAGIC.
MAGIC currently ranks #795 by market capitalization at $ 15.04M, with a circulating supply of 336.02M MAGIC. During the last 24 hours, MAGIC traded between $ 0.04443 (low) and $ 0.04595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.31750663001298, while the all-time low was $ 0.04314314409278004.
In short-term performance, MAGIC moved -0.07% in the last hour and +12.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.54K.
No.795
ETH
The current Market Cap of MAGIC is $ 15.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.54K. The circulating supply of MAGIC is 336.02M, with a total supply of 347687042.97175324. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.56M.
-0.07%
-0.53%
+12.09%
+12.09%
MAGIC is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized platform, providing users with the ability to execute smart contracts and create decentralized applications (dApps). It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions with its own proprietary token, MAGIC. The asset utilizes a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS), which allows holders of MAGIC to validate transactions and create new blocks. In the broader crypto ecosystem, MAGIC is typically used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and digital collectibles, demonstrating its versatility and adaptability. Its supply and issuance model is fixed, providing a predictable and transparent monetary policy.
Explore live MAGIC spot and futures markets, compare MAGIC trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MAGIC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Initially a Loot derivative, Treasure has transformed into a sprawling ecosystem that sits at the intersection of DeFi, NFTs, and Gaming. Our dual resource economy--composed of MAGIC and treasures--are meant as a bridge between wider crypto metaverses.
For a more in-depth understanding of MAGIC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on MAGIC with leverage. Explore MAGICUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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