The live Boundless price today is 0.2269 USD. Track real-time ZKC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Boundless Logo

Boundless Price(ZKC)

1 ZKC to USD Live Price:

+2.72%1D
USD
Boundless (ZKC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:50:26 (UTC+8)

Boundless (ZKC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+1.61%

+2.72%

+7.53%

+7.53%

Boundless (ZKC) real-time price is $ 0.2269. Over the past 24 hours, ZKC traded between a low of $ 0.2169 and a high of $ 0.2394, showing active market volatility. ZKC's all-time high price is $ 2.1342961487062966, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10926744882772854.

In terms of short-term performance, ZKC has changed by +1.61% over the past hour, +2.72% over 24 hours, and +7.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Boundless (ZKC) Market Information

No.535

ETH

The current Market Cap of Boundless is $ 45.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 908.36K. The circulating supply of ZKC is 200.94M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.90M.

Boundless (ZKC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Boundless for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.005984+2.72%
30 Days$ -0.2738-54.69%
60 Days$ -0.0731-24.37%
90 Days$ -0.0731-24.37%
Boundless Price Change Today

Today, ZKC recorded a change of $ +0.005984 (+2.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Boundless 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2738 (-54.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Boundless 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZKC saw a change of $ -0.0731 (-24.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Boundless 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0731 (-24.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Boundless (ZKC)?

Check out the Boundless Price History page now.

What is Boundless (ZKC)

Boundless is the universal, permissionless zero-knowledge network that brings the power of ZK to every chain. Powered by RISC-V zkVMs and a novel, patented, cryptographic primitive called Proof of Verifiable Work (PoVW) which incentivizes a network of decentralized ZK miners with Zero Knowledge Coin ($ZKC), the protocol’s native token. Boundless’ tech was developed and launched by RISC Zero, innovators behind the first RISC-V zkVM; it provides scalable ZK proving to meet web3’s growing demand for ZK proofs from L1’s, L2’s, bridges, defi applications and more.

Boundless is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Boundless investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZKC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Boundless on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Boundless buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Boundless Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Boundless (ZKC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Boundless (ZKC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Boundless.

Check the Boundless price prediction now!

Boundless (ZKC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Boundless (ZKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Boundless (ZKC)

Looking for how to buy Boundless? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Boundless on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZKC to Local Currencies

Boundless Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Boundless, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Boundless Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Boundless

How much is Boundless (ZKC) worth today?
The live ZKC price in USD is 0.2269 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZKC to USD price?
The current price of ZKC to USD is $ 0.2269. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Boundless?
The market cap for ZKC is $ 45.59M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZKC?
The circulating supply of ZKC is 200.94M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZKC?
ZKC achieved an ATH price of 2.1342961487062966 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZKC?
ZKC saw an ATL price of 0.10926744882772854 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZKC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZKC is $ 908.36K USD.
Will ZKC go higher this year?
ZKC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZKC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Boundless (ZKC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

