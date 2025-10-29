What is Boundless (ZKC)

Boundless is the universal, permissionless zero-knowledge network that brings the power of ZK to every chain. Powered by RISC-V zkVMs and a novel, patented, cryptographic primitive called Proof of Verifiable Work (PoVW) which incentivizes a network of decentralized ZK miners with Zero Knowledge Coin ($ZKC), the protocol's native token. Boundless' tech was developed and launched by RISC Zero, innovators behind the first RISC-V zkVM; it provides scalable ZK proving to meet web3's growing demand for ZK proofs from L1's, L2's, bridges, defi applications and more.

Boundless Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Boundless (ZKC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Boundless (ZKC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Boundless.

Boundless (ZKC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Boundless (ZKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Boundless How much is Boundless (ZKC) worth today? The live ZKC price in USD is 0.2269 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ZKC to USD price? $ 0.2269 . Check out The current price of ZKC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Boundless? The market cap for ZKC is $ 45.59M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ZKC? The circulating supply of ZKC is 200.94M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZKC? ZKC achieved an ATH price of 2.1342961487062966 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZKC? ZKC saw an ATL price of 0.10926744882772854 USD . What is the trading volume of ZKC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZKC is $ 908.36K USD . Will ZKC go higher this year? ZKC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZKC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

